Meet Samyer Merchant Thomas, Antigua and Barbuda’s woman tour bus driver who made it big in a male-dominated field

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has stressed gender equality as one of its key components of sustainable development and security and the story of a woman taxi driver in the island-state just corroborates it.

The story of Samyer Merchant Thomas not only inspires other women of her country but also aligns with the fifth mission of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (by 2030) seeking gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

Thomas, who is a public vehicle driver who transports cruise tourists, thanks her husband Dovel for encouraging her to become a public vehicle driver and the confidence has allowed her to overcome challenges to transition into operating coaster buses of 22 seats from those with 13 seats.

Speaking to a local news channel, she also said that her love for the job and the urge to help her family business grow gave her the required motivation to evolve in a field otherwise dominated by men.

Thomas said she did not want to do it first but her husband encouraged her a lot. Her skills then earned her accolades from other people and the transport bodies.

She said the best part of her job is interacting with tourists and sharing with them highlights of her beautiful country. Thomas added many of the tourists are left astonished to see her handling the big vehicle with ease.

St. John’s Taxi Association vice president praises Thomas

The St. John’s Taxi Association is proud to have Thomas as the island’s only woman taxi driver running the coaster buses. Andre Friday, vice president of the association, said working with Thomas is a delightful experience and praised her saying she fits the role perfectly.

Calling her just like one of the boys, Friday said Thomas is capable of working on her own and they never feel worried when she goes out for her duty. If Thomas faces any problem, she would give them a call, he added.

Thomas’s husband speaks

Thomas’s husband Dovel Thomas, who is the owner and operator of Doe Doe Bus and Taxi Service, describes the former as a trailblazer and said he knew that she could operate the coaster buses on her own.

He said that he gives her encouragement and also chose to be among the passengers of the vehicle when his wife drove it. Dovel said she enjoys her work and gets a lot of praise while doing her duty.

Antiguan and Barbudan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in the past that his government is committed to building an all-inclusive and egalitarian society by promoting gender equality and protecting women’s rights. He said the government doesn’t see the issues from the perspective of human rights but as essential components of sustainable development, development, social justice, peace and security.