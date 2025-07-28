BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Harpy Drive, Guyana

An elderly woman living in the Lusignan house managed to escape the fire unharmed.

Guyana: A house was completely engulfed in flames at Harpy Drive, Northeast, Guyana early this morning. Firefighters are on the scene containing the blaze.

Further information is waited for now, as the rescue efforts are continuing. This fire comes just hours after a house was completely engulfed in flames on Sunday at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the house in Lusignan was inhabited by an elderly woman who was able to escape from the fire. The massive blaze was controlled, however, the fire caused intensive infrastructural damage.

