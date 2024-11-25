Flood and landslide warnings discontinued for Grenada

A surface trough has been normalized due to which the showers are expected to affect the country for some period of time.

Grenada: The long-awaited flood and landslide warnings have been discontinued for Grenada after the clearance on the weather patterns. According to the met department, the chances of thunderstorms and showers have declined due to the improvement in the cloudy conditions in the Caribbean Sea.

A surface trough has been normalized due to which the showers are expected to affect the country for some period of time. However, it will not pose any threat to the areas around Grenada, eliminating the warnings of landslide and heavy rainfall.

The trough had earlier been located to the east of the Windward Islands, marking cloudiness during the afternoon. However, there will be no signs of scattered, light to moderate showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Weather models also outlined that there would be some chances for some showers in the coming days, but currently, the conditions are stable for Grenada with a normalized pattern.

Weather conditions in Grenada last week

In the last week, flooding and landslide warnings have surfaced due to the chances of heavy rainfall and cloudy conditions. The isolated thunderstorms have impacted the weather patterns in Grenada with heavy flooding and major landfall.

Due to the heavy rainfall, one death and other infrastructural damages have been reported in the country, featuring unexpected continuous showers with a potential wave of thunderstorms.

The frequency and intensity of the showers have caused a pack of thunderstorms across the nation with its continued effect on the low-lying and flood-prone areas. The citizens were also informed to remain vigilant about the situation as the devastation has impacted livelihoods across the country.

The met department also reported the damage in several government complexes which has impacted the local economy of Grenada. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell stated that they are assessing the damage caused by the natural calamity which the country has been facing over the period of 11 months in the form of draught, hurricanes and heavy flooding.