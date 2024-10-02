Dominica: Rehabilitation of Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard Street commences

The government of Dominica announced the project and noted that this will enhance the infrastructural growth of the country.

Roseau, Dominica: The rehabilitation works on Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard Street commenced in Dominica this week. After years of damage and destruction from storms and hurricanes, the road will be made available for the use of the local pedestrians and drivers shortly.

The government of Dominica announced the project and noted that this will enhance the infrastructural growth of the country. The citizens are also asked to remain cautious in the construction zones as signs have been installed about the temporary detours.

GIS Dominica noted, ”We appreciate your patience and support as we work towards a smoother and safer Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard. We encourage all drivers and pedestrians to remain cautious in the construction zones. Please adhere to posted signs and temporary detours.”

Notably, Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard Street is known as the entry point to several villages in Dominica such as Old Street, King George, V Street, Kennedy Avenue, and River Bank. While providing views of the Caribbean Sea, the street is vital for the management of the traffic flow within the city.

The street was named after the first female prime minister of Dominica- Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and held a great significance for the economic and social activities. Several institutions including Dominica Museum, General Post Office, High Court of Justice, Dominica Export Import Agency and Roseau Ferry Terminal are situated on the skirts of the road.

Besides this, several festivals, parades and community events also took place across the street as it is also known as the centre for cultural engagement.

The work on the road will take place in three sections, featuring the construction work from Old Street to Cork Street in the first section, construction from Cork Street to Hillsborough Street will be held in the second section and the third section will consist of the construction of the road from Hillsborough Street to DEXIA.

The construction work is expected to be completed on October 4, 2024, as the work was started on September 26, 2024.