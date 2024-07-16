GDF troops deployed to support Grenada post-BERYL

Guyana: 50 ranks of the Guyana defence Force (GDF) are deployed to Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to help rebuild both countries after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The soldiers assembled at the GDF base camp in Ayan Ganta on Friday where they were engaged by President Irfaan Ali who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Guyana.

“You are not only helping to build infrastructure such as homes and offices, but you are helping to ensure life and livelihood and restore normality to our sister country,” the Guyanese head of state told the soldiers.

President Ali emphasized that the mission of these forces is to rebuild the most important government institutions. Once these buildings are rebuilt, essential services for citizens of both countries will be restored.

Reportedly, eight other troops had left for support earlier to the country and the 50 new troops will be accompanying them in the relief efforts.

In addition, the Government of Guyana also delivered emergency supplies via the MV Lady Fazeela, which docked at Tyrell Bay in Carriacou. These supplies are expected to play an important role in the reconstruction and support operations on the island nation.

Hurricane Beryl, a category 5 storm, crossed the southeastern Caribbean earlier this month. The Union Island of St Vincent was almost destroyed, while Carriacou of Grenada was also hard hit by the Storm.

The hurricane affected other countries in the region, including St. Lucia, Barbados and Jamaica. Impact assessments are still ongoing and the official death toll from the hurricane has not yet been released.

Chief of Defense Staff, Brigadier General Omar Khan, expressed his pride in the soldiers’ dedication to the service of Guyana and the entire region and he said that the work they have begun is in line with President Ali’s vision for the force.

“Our commander in chief has ordered that we be trained not only to be basic soldiers, but to build homes, lives and communities, and extend service to our sister nations in the hemisphere. it is the pride, which I am talking about this afternoon,” said the Chief of the General Staff of the defence Forces.