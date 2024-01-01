Guyana: President Ali releases statement as CARICOM incoming chairman

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, as the incoming Chairman of CARICOM, released a statement on the occasion of New Year.

In the last six months of 2023, the chairmanship of CARICOM was under the control of Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerritt.

At the beginning of his statement, he started with the appreciation of the leadership of PM Skerritt as chairman of CARICOM.

He said that PM Skerritt’s leadership qualities will remain with CARICOM as he invited him to continue his participation as a member of the Bureau. His active involvement as a member of the Conference will help to make important decisions for the betterment of people.

President Ali, about the objective of CARICOM on the new year, said, “This new year will come with renewed possibilities to continue the programmes which are to advance the strategic priorities of CARICOM with the objective of achieving the development goals of the region and bringing peace and prosperity across our Caribbean Community.”

He also mentioned the importance of regional security. “We live in a world where peace is challenged from one corner of the universe to the next.” He said.

President Ali said that with the end of 2023, CARICOM has assured its involvement in the maintenance of the rule of law by promoting international peace.

CARICOM is successful in maintaining security in the region and has brought many nations of Latin America and the Caribbean together to keep a corner of the world a peaceful place. The expectations are to maintain the same dignity in the year 2024.

About the violence in the region, President Ali said, “We intend to avoid crime and violence in our region effectively and also bring an end to the illegal weapons trade through our War on Guns campaign.”

“We will leave no lack in our efforts to bring our Member State, Haiti, back to peace and stability. Our Region will always remain a peaceful place.” He added.

The statement mentioned the food security of the region by considering the issues of food crises around the globe due to multiple conflicts, saying that the food and nutrition security of the region is in the right direction.

He mentioned, “CARICOM members have made steady progress towards achieving our 25% by 2025 target to reduce the food import bill of the region.”

He also continued on the topic of energy requirements, “We will build and keep advancing our regional agenda for energy services that are available, sustainable, affordable, reliable and affordable to support expected innovations in the agricultural sector. It is important to improve regional transportation for this initiative, and this will remain one of our top priorities.”

President Ali also mentioned that “We will continue our advocacy for early and fair operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund agreed at COP28, and we shall continue our insistence on the fulfilment of the commitments made by major emitters to be converted to actions to reduce emissions that lead to climate change with its deleterious impact on vulnerable Small Island Developing States and Low-lying Coastal Developing States, such as CARICOM Member States.”

“We all know that Small Island Developing States do not contribute in any meaningful way to climate change, but we carry the heaviest burden of the impact: from more and stronger tropical cyclones to increasingly scarce and saline groundwater, to disappearing coastal lands, to degrading marine ecosystems, to stress on agriculture and other sectors.” He said while mentioning climate change.

Addressing the impact of climate change is the main reason for their call for fair access to affordable financing, and it must continue.

About the long integration of the nation, the President said, “2023 was the year of the 50th anniversary of our integration movement. We will continue to advance this integration which will allow the members of CARICOM to practice their right of free movement within the communities and to bring the regional market into being.”

CARICOM is also working to ensure the collaboration of all sectors of the communities, with the private sector, civil society, and labour organisations, in building a single market and economy.

He said, “We will identify new avenues for targeted partnerships, especially with our young people, to encourage innovative approaches and renewed energy for sustained economic development and convergence.”

The main objective shared in the statement is to improve the lives of common people with high-quality health facilities, proper education for young kids, and creating new job opportunities which could lead to a better and more secure living environment for the people.