Death toll rise to 10 due to Hurricane Beryl in Caribbean, still counting......

Ten deaths have been recorded across the Caribbean region so far due to Hurricane Beryl from Saturday to Wednesday

Caribbean: Ten deaths have been recorded across the Caribbean region so far due to Hurricane Beryl from Saturday to Wednesday. The damage is still being assessed by the officials and outlined that the death is expected to rise further.

As Beryl last hit Jamaica on Wednesday, the massive destruction had earlier been recorded by southeast Caribbean including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Carriacou.

Due to severe flooding and deadly winds, the first death was reported from Carriacou where the landfall had occurred. Further, the destruction has approached Grenada, causing the loss of the homes of the citizens, claiming two other lives.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell described the conditions as “Armageddon-like” and noted that there are no power, and other basic resources in Grenada which is unbearable.

The second country which was hit by Beryl was St Vincent and the Grenadines where 90% of the infrastructure have completely gone into muds, leaving people homeless. At least three deaths have been confirmed by the authorities at SVG and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves added that more fatalities could also be reported with proper assessment of the situation.

Venezuela is also the part of the destruction by Beryl with the deaths of the three people and damage of over 8,000 homes. In addition to that, the President Nicolas Maduro added that they are searching missing people as four are still not been able to be located.

Several sections of Jamaica also recorded destruction, causing power outage and washing away of the roads. One death has been reported from the country when a Jamaican women died after a tree fell on her, wreaking havoc among the citizens.

A thousand of Jamaicans were escorted to shelters by Wednesday evening due to the damage to their homes.

The extreme weather conditions and climate change have brought massive devastation in the small island developing states where now livelihoods will be started again by the people from zero.

As of now, there is no warning for any other tropical wave or hurricane in the Caribbean region, but the countries are still under threat till November 30, 2024, due to the hurricane season.

Beryl is the 2024 Atlantic season’s first hurricane as met department predicted that the year would remain extraordinary and super active.

The damage has been assessed by the authorities in the countries, but due to the massive chaos, they are struggling to locate a better assessment of the situation. The death toll could rise in the countries due to the flash flooding and heavy rainfall.