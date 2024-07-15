Popular truck driver died from electrocution in Guyana  

Windsor Estate East Bank Demerara: The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has reported a fatal incident of a truck driver who died by getting electrocuted. The incident reported from 13th July, 2024 is currently being thoroughly investigated by the department

The truck driver is identified as Mr Maniram Navindralal, a permanent resident of Lot 59 Patentia, West Bank Demerara. Navindralal is considered to be a popular truck driver who was hired to deliver four crates of concrete blocks to a private property in Windsor. According to the reports, his vehicle came into contact with a 13,800-volt primary network, resulting in his immediate electrocution.

Reportedly, the assistant Chief OSH officer Mr. Royden Croal also visited the scene shortly after the incident to look after the investigation of the incident. The aim of the investigation is believed to uncover the cause of accident and to prevent any future complications.

Apart from that, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, MP has also expressed his concern over the incident and also stated his distress over the rising number of cases in the workplace causing injuries and accidents. He further stated that it is important that every worker should reach home safely,

“Every effort should be made to ensure that workers are protected on the job,” he stated. He also extended his condolences to Mr. Navindralal’s family and loved ones.

According to the sources, an investigation is currently being led by the OSH department to discover the facts behind the accident and to ensure future workplace safety. Reportedly, the investigation will include analyzing the high voltage wires and safety measures on-site. the results from the investigation will help establish new rules which could be implemented to provide more safety to the workers and avoid such accidents.

The Ministry also requested everyone to prioritize workplace safety, especially in the heavy work equipment industry. Mr. Navindralal’s demise is a reminder that there are risks associated with industrial environments, making it crucial to prioritize safety and secure work practices.