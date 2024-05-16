Flights operations for Trinidad and Tobago suspended due to bush fire at airport

All flight operations for Trinidad and Tobago were suspended for half an hour due to a bush fire on the outskirts of the Piarco International Airport on Thursday morning.

Trinidad and Tobago: All flight operations for Trinidad and Tobago were suspended for half an hour due to a bush fire on the outskirts of the Piarco International Airport on Thursday morning. The operations were cancelled to ensure the safety of Aviation operation and stakeholders.

The civil aviation authority of Trinidad and Tobago announced the decision and said that the bush fire halted the operations of the flights. The authorities outlined that the domestic flight BW1506 and the two international flights BW 414 and BW 262 were affected after visibility issues were operated.

The fire service responded and was able to contain the fire, as per the authorities. However, no damage was reported following the successful containment of the fire.

The authorities explained that normal flights operations resumed at 9: 15 am, ensuring a smooth continuation of Aviation activities. The bushfire on the outskirts of Piarco International Airport has led to flights delays and the passengers were notified on Thursday morning that operations at the airport are temporarily suspended with further updates to be provided with new information.

In addition to that, the incident has also impacted operations at ANR Robinson International Airport, resulting in additional delays for passengers there.

The authorities expressed that the stakeholders would remain committed to provide safe and secure aviation operations at the airport in Trinidad and Tobago. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all aviation operations, the temporary halt of the flights also created havoc among the travellers as well as residents.

Netizens also reacted to the situation and criticized the bush fire which is the result of the climate change. One added,” It must be the first time that the fire services responded immediately. Well I would hope so there’s literally a fire station on the runway.”

The climate change has been impacting the lives of the Caribbean region with the fire incidents in several countries such as Jamaica, Bahamas and Guyana.