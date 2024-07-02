Flash Flooding hit Dominica due to Hurricane Beryl

The visuals in front of Hotel Fort Young, Bayfront in Roseau have outlined that Dominica has been hard hit by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to Hurricane Beryl

Roseau, Dominica: The visuals in front of Hotel Fort Young, Bayfront in Roseau have outlined that Dominica has been hard hit by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to Hurricane Beryl. The potential of Category 4 brought destruction and destructive wind with a speed of up to 160 mph in several parts of the country.

The hurricane has been causing life-threatening situations in Dominica and the wider Caribbean as these are small island states. The situation in front of the hotel caused disruption among the guests and other citizens who are residing in these areas.

In addition to that, the construction at the site of the Cable Car was also hit by severe rainfall and thunderstorms which caused disruption to the ongoing work. The government of Dominica asked the citizens to be vigilant as the situation was getting severe in several flood-prone areas.



Hurricane Beryl has massively hit St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, causing massive destruction as the roofs of several buildings have been damaged. According to the reports, at least one person has died in St Vincent and the Grenadines due to the damage created by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

A total of 90% of the infrastructure has been damaged by the Hurricane in St Vincent and the Grenadines which is severe and tough for the citizens. The roofs of the houses and buildings were seen damaging and vessels at ports were destructed in the country.

The state of emergency has also been issued by the government in these countries due to the destruction and massive storm. The destruction visuals at Barbados Airport have also been experienced due to the natural calamity.



Notably, this is the first Hurricane of the season and the second named storm as the season began on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024. A total of 24 named storms have been predicted for this year out of which six would remain major.

Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for Dominica after the authorities have discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch.