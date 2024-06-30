Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica, Hurricane Watch for Barbados issued

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Dominica and the conditions could be developed within the next 48 hours in the country

Roseau, Dominica: A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Dominica and the conditions could be developed within the next 48 hours in the country. Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday and could strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2024 season before reaching Barbados late Sunday.

According to the Met Department, warnings of flash flooding and power outages have been put in place for the eastern part of the Caribbean region. Countries such as Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Dominica must have to prepare themselves as watches and warnings have been issued due to the potential of Hurricane Beryl which would remain category 2.

The location of Beryl was about 1,435 kilometers east southeast of Barbados with sustained winds of 95 kph. The Hurricane Watch has also been issued for Barbados and forecasters said that the inclement conditions could develop by the end of Sunday.

For Dominica, the Tropical Storm could hit Dominica late Sunday and early Monday as the situation is disturbing the normal routines of the public. As per the forecasters, Berly is the strongest June tropical storm on record which is a concerning issue.

Warm waters are fuelling Beryl with ocean heat content in the deep Atlantic which is the highest on record for this time of year, as per the experts in the met department.

In addition to that, Barbados has been preparing for the consequences as people are asked to remain cautious about the situation. Thousands of people gathered in Barbados on Saturday to watch of the T20 World Cup cricket final, which has now concluded with India’s victory.

However, some fans have rushed to change their flights to leave the country ahead of the storm. Several flights have been diverted and canceled on the spot due to the bad weather conditions and the stormy situation in the sky.

Notably, Beryl is the second named storm and has the potential of transforming into a Hurricane before hitting any country or Windward Islands, bringing heavy rainfall, and severe thunderstorms. The Hurricane will be the first Hurricane of the 2024 season as the season has been predicted to be busy and super active which runs from June 1 to November 30, 2024.

Earlier, the first Tropical Storm Alberto hit the areas of northeast Mexico with heavy rains and flooding which resulted in four deaths.

In addition to that, a Hurricane Watch has also been issued for Saint Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and the Grenadines and a Tropical Storm Watch has been applied for Martinique and Dominica.