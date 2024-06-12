Flash Flood Watch issued for Bahamas amid severe thunderstorms

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Bahamas due to the unsettled weather patterns that will cause heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activities

Bahamas: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Bahamas due to the unsettled weather patterns that will cause heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activities. With the combination of a surface low-pressure system, the weather will remain mainly dusty with waterspout activities.

As per the met department, rainfall with up to 3 to 5 inches is predicted for regions such as Grand Bahama, Bimni, and Abaco until Friday. The situation will cause flash flooding in low lying and flood-prone areas and the disruption could be held in several areas.

In addition to that, isolated amounts of rainfall of 6 inches or higher are also possible throughout the period during locally heavy and prolonged rainfall events. The residents are asked to remain cautious during this period of time as heavy thunderstorms could also cause damage to the infrastructure and electricity.

For the next three days, there is also a risk of moderate to heavy rainfall which will cause the potential risk for waterspout and funnel cloud activity. The weather will also remain mostly cloudy, humid, and a bit breezy with scattered showers will also be held in the coming days.

The thunderstorms and showers will remain locally heavy which could become strong to severe at times. Further, the chances of variably cloudy, warm, and breezy with isolated showers have also been predicted for the Bahamas in the coming days.

In addition to that, the unsettled weather will continue mostly across the northwest and central Bahamas as the Tropical Moisture associated with a broad surface will also occur across the areas. The weather will also remain cloudy, and humid with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be held on Saturday.

Hence, the chances of the flooding have been increasing due to the inclement weather which will offer gusty winds. Along with that, the higher seas could also be expected in the Bahamas as the flood will be produced through the disorganized showers and thunderstorms.