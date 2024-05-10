Flash Flood Watch issued for Antigua and Barbuda, chances of heavy rainfall

A flash flood watch has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda and several flood-prone areas of St Kitts and Nevis.

Antigua and Barbuda: A flash flood watch has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda and several flood-prone areas of St Kitts and Nevis. As per the met department, motorists and vehiclers must have to adopt a cautious approach while traversing across low-lying areas.

The flash flood watch commenced on May 10, 2024, and will run through May 11, 2024 afternoon. The citizens are asked to adopt precautionary measures during the state of emergency with proper preparedness so that the impact of any natural calamity could not cause any severe damage to their livelihoods.

The met department stated that the flash flood watch will represent moderate flooding which could become hazardous if the rainfall reaches an unexpected level. However, the watch cannot possess the significant threats to the areas as it is issued to alert the citizens regarding the potential threats.

Flash flooding is expected to happen across some flood-prone areas of Antigua and Barbuda and met department suggested that this could be dangerous for the motorists. So, the situation alert has been given to the citizens to make them prepare their precautionary measures against any natural threat.

The met department outlined that the residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should remain cautious against the potential flooding. It is reported that people in these areas must take the watch seriously and implement sufficient measures to safeguard life and property.

The residents are also asked to be ready to move to higher ground during the situation of flash flooding or when a warning of heavy rainfall is issued.

According to the weather conditions of the Caribbean region, the chances of the potential combination of the low-level trough over the area with daytime instability. It is expected to cause significant cloud development and create the chances of heavy downpours across Antigua and Barbuda this afternoon.

The rainfall is also expected to remain at 2 inches in a short period which could cause potential threats to the low-lying areas. It has increased the chances of moderate to major flooding in areas that are flood-prone and saturated.

As per the advisory, the alert has been issued for the residents in the flood-prone areas and stated that the watch could turn into a warning with the heavy rainfall. The met department will provide detailed information about the weather conditions and the residents are asked to remain cautious and up to date with the possible warning.

Further, the hurricane season is all set to commence on June 1, 2024, which is predicted to remain hyperactive and could cause several tropical storms and hurricanes as 21 are already being named.