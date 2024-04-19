Famously known Elephant Man has 38 kids, desires to have more; netizens in shock

Grenada: A 47-year-old Elephant Man, aka The Energy Gawd, “Gully Creepa,” has a whopping 38 kids, which he revealed on Instagram Live a few days ago. The story of the man surfaced all over social media, initiating a weird debate among the netizens.

Through his Instagram profile, he was asked about his kids and he didn’t hesitate to say “Yes” and further explained the entire process. Elephant Man added that he has 38 kids, and shared his desire to have more kids, sparking rage among the netizens.

He said, ”I have 38 pickneys, starting from my 17-year-old kid, and said that they all are climbing and jumping all over me and would take a lift up from his other kid, who is black. I wanted to have more kids as it is quite exciting to raise all of them and play with them like a kid.”

Elephant Man further explained that his life becomes so exciting and interesting with these kids as they make me crazy with their little things.

However, the public disapproved his desire to have more kids and mentioned that this is not good for those kids as well as they would not get love from his mothers and one father properly. Netizens added that they are not aware about their moms and life for them could be difficult without their mothers.

One added that this is entirely this man’s fault as it is easy for men to have kids as the real struggle is faced by women who are just seen as mere machines for giving birth to children.

One mentioned,” It’s not him having dem, its the ladies who open up; a man can plant millions of seeds. It not them carrying dem or having dem, easy for a man to wane like him super in the bedroom; l bet he has never been a father to most of dem either.”

One also criticized the man for his desire to have more kids and added,” Have more what?? why would he wanna put his kids through being a present yet absentee father.”

Some people also made fun of him and sarcastically asked,” When does he get the time to be a father to all of them? How much is he mind?”

Some also talked about another man who has kids with the whole village and said,” Who is in the Guinness Book of Records for having the most kids??? I know a man has a whole village with his own church, bank, school, and everything, so I am waiting.”