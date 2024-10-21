Girl Guides Association from St Vincent and the Grenadines reaches Dominica for World Creole Festival

The festival, which is part of the island's Independence celebration, will create an immersive atmosphere for the young girls as they experience Kwéyòl arts and crafts, cuisine, and traditional dances.

Dominica: Brownie Guides from the Girl Guides Association, St Vincent and the Grenadines arrived Dominica for Camp Kwéyòl À Nous. The young girls will be immersing themselves in the celebration to experience the diverse culture of Dominica.

GIRLS GUIDES ASSOCIATION- ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

The Girl Guides Association is a non-profit organization, working for more than 100 years. The Girl Guides Association has transformed the lives of thousands of girls and young women island-wide and aims for more.

The association is headquartered in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines is a member of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. The motto of the girl guides is to think of others before the guide thinks of herself and stay righteous in every single situation.

The Guides often take part in several events and adventurous activities to boost their experience. However, this year their participation in Dominica’s World Creole Festival will provide them with the taste of different cultures across the Caribbean.

DOMINICA WORLD CREOLE FESTIVAL 2024

The Dominica Creole Festival this year will bring the streets of Dominica to life with vibrant cultural celebrations and several events have been planned in light of the same. The Creole festival which is part of the island’s independence celebration is celebrated every year honouring the emerging talent and cultural vibes of the island.

The dates are coming closer for the World Creole Music Festival as only five days are remaining to celebrate Dominica’s music heritage. The hype for the event remains high among citizens as it is one of the most celebrated events of all. The authorities have announced a complete calendar of Fringe events to be celebrated in this regard.

This year’s event-themed “Botanica” will be one of its kind as the authorities call it “Three Nights of Pulsating Rhythms”. The World Creole Music Festival which is one of Dominica’s most successful music events, this year will be thrilling to watch due to the exciting lineup of Several artists.

Apart from the World Creole Music Festival, Dominica’s independence events remain another highlight for Dominicans and travel enthusiasts to experience the culture of the island.

CALENDAR OF FRINGE EVENTS FOR DOMINICA’S WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Recurring Event

· Reggae on the Boardwalk

When: Every Thursday

Where: Lalay Coco

Time: 9 pm

October 2024

· Rize N Whine

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Location: Botanical Gardens, Roseau

Time: 3 am – 11 am

· Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl! Tout Biten Domnik

Date: Monday, October 21 – Thursday, October 24, 2024

Location: Botanical Gardens, Roseau

Time: 12 noon

· White Sunset

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Location: Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort

Time: 4 pm – 2 am

· Nou Wive

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Location: The Realm, Dorne

Time: 8 pm

· Independence Gopwell

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Location: The Factory, Valley Road, Roseau

Time: 10 pm

· Rum Punch Brunch

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Location: Tropical Blend Cafe & Lounge, Roseau

Time: 3 pm – 9 pm

· Prime

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Location: Botanical Gardens, Roseau

Time: 12 pm – 7 pm

· Creole Bord La Mer

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Location: Bayfront, Roseau

Time: 4 am

· Dinner Date Night with Michele Henderson

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Location: The Realm, Dorne

November 2024

· Flag Fete Vol 3

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Location: The Factory, Valley Road

Time: 10 pm

· Whistle After Work

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Location: Inland Revenue Parking Lot

Time: 4 pm

· Wato Dominica

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Rosalie Bay Resort, Rosalie

Time: 12 pm – 8 pm

· Special Independence Fete (After Wato)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: The Realm, Dorne

· Bwe Dominik

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Location: Old Mill Cultural Center

Time: 2 pm – 10 pm

· Swingin Stars Independence Dance

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Location: Fort Young Hotel

Time: 10 pm – 3 am

· Melanin

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Location: The Factory

Time: 2 pm

· Independence On The Water Boat Party

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm

ARTIST LINEUP FOR DOMINICA’S WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The World Creole Music Festival is one of its kind and this year it is going to take place at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. The festival will feature diverse artists from on and across the island, who all will be leading the way for a night filled with music and enchanting performances.

The artists who are set to perform on the stage for this year’s event will be;

Night One (25th October 2024)

Valiant

Rotimi

Nadia Batson

T-Vice

Extasy Band

TK International

Night Two (26th October 2024)

Damian

Wizkid

Asa Bantan

Ridge & Pudaz

Umpa

Subance

Kassav

Night Three (27th October 2024)

Gramps Morgan & Friends

Luciano

Duane Stephenson

Kai

Skinny Fabulous

Voice

Tian Winter

Fanny J

Signal Brand

Midnight Groovers

The tickets for the event can be availed online in advance which will cost cheaper, however the same could also be purchased during the event. The tickets for the first day are priced at EC$ 175 in advance and EC$ 200 at the gate, the same is the price for Day three. The price for Day 2 is EC$ 250 in advance and EC$ 300 at the gate.

TRAVEL OPTIONS TO DOMINICA FOR THE WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL

In light of the growing enthusiasm and excitement among the audience for the event, seven airlines have announced direct flights to the island nation. These flights will connect Dominica to a wider audience, enabling easy access to the island.

The seven airlines include InterCaribbean Airways, LIAT 2020, American Airlines, Silver Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Winair, and Sunrise Airways. These flights will connect Dominica to other parts of the Caribbean and the USA.

The destinations to be served include Trinidad, Antigua, Saint Lucia, St Kitts, British Virgin Islands, Miami, Puerto Rico, and many more.

The Intercaribbean Airlines is serving destinations including Barbados, Saint Lucia, British Virgin Islands, and Antigua. Caribbean Airlines will be offering flights for Trinidad, Barbados, and Antigua. Winair will offer flights to Dominica from St Maarten, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, and Martinique.

LIAT 2020 on the other hand will offer flights from Antigua, Barbados, St Kitts, and Saint Lucia. Sunrise Airways will offer Saint Lucia, St Kitts, and Antigua. American Airlines will only operate from Miami, whereas Silver Airways will only operate from Puerto Rico.

The tickets for these flights can be booked from the official websites of the respective airlines. Users can also benefit from respective offers the airlines have introduced in light of the festival, however, these offers are only applicable with certain Terms and Conditions stated on their official sites.

WHAT IS WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL?

The World Creole Festival is a musical event hosted in Dominica every year to celebrate the musical prowess of artists across the Caribbean. The event is celebrated as part of the island’s independence festivities setting the nights straight for independence celebration.

The event is every year attended by many across the region, who all gather to celebrate their cultural music and hence it remains one of the most exciting and thrilling events of the independence celebrations.

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION IN DOMINICA

Dominica celebrates its independence on 3rd November and the celebration of the forthcoming event is already underway. The authorities released a complete calendar of events, which includes several events, including pageantry competitions, parades, dance, music competitions, and many more.

However, out of all the events announced the hype for the World Creole Festival and National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant remains highest among all. The Wob Dwiyet, which is the national dress of Dominica will be the key highlight of the event as the participants will showcase the culture through their unique ideas weaved into dresses.

This year seven participants will enter the contest and these include several beautiful ladies from across the island of Dominica. The contestants include Jasileah Jacob of Paix Bouche, Estaissia Laville of Warner, Heidi Ellick of Grand Bay, Ciara Andrew of Morne Rachete, Byanka Thomas of Massacre, Zoryda Lewis of Soufriere and Treaswe Anthony of Canefield.

