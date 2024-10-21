Girl Guides Association from St Vincent and the Grenadines reaches Dominica for World Creole Festival
The festival, which is part of the island's Independence celebration, will create an immersive atmosphere for the young girls as they experience Kwéyòl arts and crafts, cuisine, and traditional dances.
21st of October 2024
Dominica: Brownie Guides from the Girl Guides Association, St Vincent and the Grenadines arrived Dominica for Camp Kwéyòl À Nous. The young girls will be immersing themselves in the celebration to experience the diverse culture of Dominica.
The festival which is part of the island's Independence celebration will create an immersive atmosphere for the young girls as they will get to experience Kwéyòl arts and crafts, cuisine, and traditional dances.
GIRLS GUIDES ASSOCIATION- ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES
The Girl Guides Association is a non-profit organization, working for more than 100 years. The Girl Guides Association has transformed the lives of thousands of girls and young women island-wide and aims for more.
The association is headquartered in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines is a member of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. The motto of the girl guides is to think of others before the guide thinks of herself and stay righteous in every single situation.
The Guides often take part in several events and adventurous activities to boost their experience. However, this year their participation in Dominica’s World Creole Festival will provide them with the taste of different cultures across the Caribbean.
DOMINICA WORLD CREOLE FESTIVAL 2024
The Dominica Creole Festival this year will bring the streets of Dominica to life with vibrant cultural celebrations and several events have been planned in light of the same. The Creole festival which is part of the island’s independence celebration is celebrated every year honouring the emerging talent and cultural vibes of the island.
The dates are coming closer for the World Creole Music Festival as only five days are remaining to celebrate Dominica’s music heritage. The hype for the event remains high among citizens as it is one of the most celebrated events of all. The authorities have announced a complete calendar of Fringe events to be celebrated in this regard.
This year’s event-themed “Botanica” will be one of its kind as the authorities call it “Three Nights of Pulsating Rhythms”. The World Creole Music Festival which is one of Dominica’s most successful music events, this year will be thrilling to watch due to the exciting lineup of Several artists.
Apart from the World Creole Music Festival, Dominica’s independence events remain another highlight for Dominicans and travel enthusiasts to experience the culture of the island.
CALENDAR OF FRINGE EVENTS FOR DOMINICA’S WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Recurring Event
· Reggae on the Boardwalk
When: Every Thursday
Where: Lalay Coco
Time: 9 pm
October 2024
· Rize N Whine
Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
Location: Botanical Gardens, Roseau
Time: 3 am – 11 am
· Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl! Tout Biten Domnik
Date: Monday, October 21 – Thursday, October 24, 2024
Location: Botanical Gardens, Roseau
Time: 12 noon
· White Sunset
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Location: Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort
Time: 4 pm – 2 am
· Nou Wive
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Location: The Realm, Dorne
Time: 8 pm
· Independence Gopwell
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
Location: The Factory, Valley Road, Roseau
Time: 10 pm
· Rum Punch Brunch
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Location: Tropical Blend Cafe & Lounge, Roseau
Time: 3 pm – 9 pm
· Prime
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Location: Botanical Gardens, Roseau
Time: 12 pm – 7 pm
· Creole Bord La Mer
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Location: Bayfront, Roseau
Time: 4 am
· Dinner Date Night with Michele Henderson
Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Location: The Realm, Dorne
November 2024
· Flag Fete Vol 3
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Location: The Factory, Valley Road
Time: 10 pm
· Whistle After Work
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Location: Inland Revenue Parking Lot
Time: 4 pm
· Wato Dominica
Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: Rosalie Bay Resort, Rosalie
Time: 12 pm – 8 pm
· Special Independence Fete (After Wato)
Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: The Realm, Dorne
· Bwe Dominik
Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
Location: Old Mill Cultural Center
Time: 2 pm – 10 pm
· Swingin Stars Independence Dance
Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
Location: Fort Young Hotel
Time: 10 pm – 3 am
· Melanin
Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
Location: The Factory
Time: 2 pm
· Independence On The Water Boat Party
Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
Time: 5 pm
ARTIST LINEUP FOR DOMINICA’S WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL
The World Creole Music Festival is one of its kind and this year it is going to take place at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. The festival will feature diverse artists from on and across the island, who all will be leading the way for a night filled with music and enchanting performances.
The artists who are set to perform on the stage for this year’s event will be;
Night One (25th October 2024)
Valiant
Rotimi
Nadia Batson
T-Vice
Extasy Band
TK International
Night Two (26th October 2024)
Damian
Wizkid
Asa Bantan
Ridge & Pudaz
Umpa
Subance
Kassav
Night Three (27th October 2024)
Gramps Morgan & Friends
Luciano
Duane Stephenson
Kai
Skinny Fabulous
Voice
Tian Winter
Fanny J
Signal Brand
Midnight Groovers
The tickets for the event can be availed online in advance which will cost cheaper, however the same could also be purchased during the event. The tickets for the first day are priced at EC$ 175 in advance and EC$ 200 at the gate, the same is the price for Day three. The price for Day 2 is EC$ 250 in advance and EC$ 300 at the gate.
TRAVEL OPTIONS TO DOMINICA FOR THE WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL
In light of the growing enthusiasm and excitement among the audience for the event, seven airlines have announced direct flights to the island nation. These flights will connect Dominica to a wider audience, enabling easy access to the island.
The seven airlines include InterCaribbean Airways, LIAT 2020, American Airlines, Silver Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Winair, and Sunrise Airways. These flights will connect Dominica to other parts of the Caribbean and the USA.
The destinations to be served include Trinidad, Antigua, Saint Lucia, St Kitts, British Virgin Islands, Miami, Puerto Rico, and many more.
The Intercaribbean Airlines is serving destinations including Barbados, Saint Lucia, British Virgin Islands, and Antigua. Caribbean Airlines will be offering flights for Trinidad, Barbados, and Antigua. Winair will offer flights to Dominica from St Maarten, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, and Martinique.
LIAT 2020 on the other hand will offer flights from Antigua, Barbados, St Kitts, and Saint Lucia. Sunrise Airways will offer Saint Lucia, St Kitts, and Antigua. American Airlines will only operate from Miami, whereas Silver Airways will only operate from Puerto Rico.
The tickets for these flights can be booked from the official websites of the respective airlines. Users can also benefit from respective offers the airlines have introduced in light of the festival, however, these offers are only applicable with certain Terms and Conditions stated on their official sites.
WHAT IS WORLD CREOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL?
The World Creole Festival is a musical event hosted in Dominica every year to celebrate the musical prowess of artists across the Caribbean. The event is celebrated as part of the island’s independence festivities setting the nights straight for independence celebration.
The event is every year attended by many across the region, who all gather to celebrate their cultural music and hence it remains one of the most exciting and thrilling events of the independence celebrations.
INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION IN DOMINICA
Dominica celebrates its independence on 3rd November and the celebration of the forthcoming event is already underway. The authorities released a complete calendar of events, which includes several events, including pageantry competitions, parades, dance, music competitions, and many more.
However, out of all the events announced the hype for the World Creole Festival and National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant remains highest among all. The Wob Dwiyet, which is the national dress of Dominica will be the key highlight of the event as the participants will showcase the culture through their unique ideas weaved into dresses.
This year seven participants will enter the contest and these include several beautiful ladies from across the island of Dominica. The contestants include Jasileah Jacob of Paix Bouche, Estaissia Laville of Warner, Heidi Ellick of Grand Bay, Ciara Andrew of Morne Rachete, Byanka Thomas of Massacre, Zoryda Lewis of Soufriere and Treaswe Anthony of Canefield.
Disclaimer: The update on the Girl Guides association from SVG reaches Dominica for World Creole Festivalis purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.
Latest
- Girl Guides Association from St Vincent and the Grenadines r...
-
Sovereign Bank International commences operation in Nevis
-
Ryde Excursions and Tours launches ‘Tuk Tuk’ service in Gren...
-
Sapphire Princess makes Caribbean debut, docks at Port Zante...
-
Grenada: Health Minister puts hold over false Hospital Priva...
Related Articles
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024
Monday, 21st Oct 2024