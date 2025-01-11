$8M Chatwell Feeder Road completed, eases burden of farmers

The National Authorizing Officer for the European Development Fund Carie Roberts also gave an update on the project and noted that initially it was the smallest road and when the rehabilitation started the works on the road have been increased.

Roseau, Dominica: The rehabilitation of the EC$8 million Chatwell Feeder Road linking to Pichelin is completed in Dominica. The project is aimed at enhancing road connectivity and ease the burden of farmers with the road works that are being undertaken around the island.

The contract for the Chatwell Road was signed in 2023 with the rehabilitation work commencing soon. Works were separated into two lots including demolition and clearance, excavation at earth works for slope stabilization, horizontal realignment and pavement. In the second lot the road widening and the construction of the retaining walls have been made for the completion of the works.

The rehabilitation was undertaken in about a year and a half, and they had slope stabilization retaining walls, road pavement, drainage a whole host of different interventions. It was aimed to restore access for agricultural production.

According to the reports, road will enhance agriculture production and serve as a critical bypass during construction works on other rehabilitation projects that are being undertaken in Dominica.

Carie Roberts noted, “These works will enhance agricultural production and open new opportunities in the tourism sector. The work will also begin on the Grand Bay Road which will serve as alternative access for the resident from the south of the island.”

The government of Dominica has completed the renovation of feeder roads and $20 million has been invested, aiming to enhance agricultural options with the opening of the economic opportunities.

The rejuvenated feeder road also promises to streamline transportation, reduce vehicle wear and tear and minimize transit damage to fresh produce. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared glimpses and noted that the project will be beneficial for the locals of Dominica as it will provide greater connectivity.