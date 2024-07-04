Dominica: Small aircraft crashed to ground at Canefield Airport due to high wind speed 

A small aircraft has been crashed to the ground at the Canefield Airport on Wednesday morning due to the inclement weather conditions

Roseau, Dominica: A small aircraft has been crashed to the ground at the Canefield Airport on Wednesday morning due to the inclement weather conditions. The mishap was held in Dominica as the storm and flood-like situations are still in place due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Notably, the aircraft contained two occupants, the pilot and his wife, and sustained no injuries in the incident. The single-engine Cessna was landed at the airport and scheduled to take-off from Dominica, and suddenly the crashing has happened on the spot.

The reports from the police officials noted that the winds during take-off were strong and that led to the toppling of the aircraft. The aircraft has crashed to the ground due to the disturbing weather conditions which have still prevailed in the Caribbean region even after the slowing down of Hurricane Beryl.

From Saturday to Wednesday, Hurricane Beryl has been posing extreme threats to different parts of the Caribbean region, causing massive destruction in several countries. Warnings and Watches have been played on the ground and “State of Emergency” has also been declared by the government for the countries to avoid any happening or damage to the lives.

So far, a total of six deaths have been reported due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean region including two from Grenada and Carriacou, one from St Vincent and the Grenadines and two from Jamaica.

In addition to that, the infrastructure lost has reached to 90% for Grenada and St Vincent where the entire nation left homeless. The conditions have served a great threat for the wider Caribbean in these four to five days that people were seen crying out loud out of misery.

In the case of Dominica, flash flooding has been reported at several areas such as at the site of the Cable Car, and Bayfront due to the passage of the Tropical Storm. Even the destruction has also been reported in Pottersville, Scottshead and other communities along Dominica’s West Coast where families were displaced due to the damage caused by high sea swells associated with Hurricane Beryl.

Being a small island nation, the Caribbean region and its countries have become the habitual of facing such situations and devastations during the Hurricane Season which runs from June 1 to November 30, 2024.

The leaders of these countries were seen raising their voices against the situation and climate change, while asserting the fact that they are not even 1% contributor to the carbon emission and other changes to the environment.

The conditions which have been faced by the citizens from the last four to five days are quite concerning and now is the high time to really do something on the ground level.