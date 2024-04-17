Dimitri Kirton wins first Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation title

Dimitri Kirton from Barbados won his first Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) title.

Barbados: Dimitri Kirton from Barbados won his first Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) title, after securing victory in the under-14 tennis finals of the Barbados Junior International Tennis Tournament at the Wildey Tennis Centre last week.

Playing his compatriot Zach King, Dimitri was victorious in two straight games, 6-4, 6-4, to emerge as the champion.

Kirton had previously defeated Tyler Davis in a hard-fought semi-final match that lasted well over two hours.

In the same tournament, Davis and King partnered to win the boys’ doubles semi-final match against Kirton who partnered with Rahil Chablani of Suriname. The Davis and King partnership 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

In the 12 and Under category, Cruz Thornton was the winner of the singles and the doubles.

He defeated fellow Barbadian Liam Cave 6-3, 6-1 in the singles final and was victorious in all three of his doubles matches with partner Eli Paty of Trinidad.

In the girls 12 and under division finals, Adai Hope of Barbados lost to the winner Gabriella Salsbach from Curacao, who recorded a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 victory over Adai Hope of Barbados.

Hope and her partner were runners-up in the round-robin doubles, which was won by Barbadian Zanai Goddard and Antiguan Katelyn Pasula.

In addition, Sinckler won the Barbados National Under-14 Chess championship. He battled through the four-player field to finish with 2 1/2 points from a possible three to be the clear winner.

He defeated Savion Little, Aaron Jaikaran, and Amari Blackett to take the top place. Sinckler, a student at Harrison College, won the Scholastics Boys’ under-13 Open chess championship last year.

Williams, a student at Queen’s College won the National Under-16 championship after a tough battle with Aaron Jaikaran and Noah Clarke.

