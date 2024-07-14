Day 4 wraps up at IGS 2024: Blend of inspiring moments and educational insights

The fourth day has successfully wrapped up at Investment Gateway Summit with captivating day trip to Nevis and Sunset Cruise experience

St. Kitts and Nevis: The fourth day has successfully wrapped up at Investment Gateway Summit with captivating day trip to Nevis and Sunset Cruise experience. Attendees explored the exclusive offerings and heritage experience in the island nation.

The day started with the welcome reception at Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) where the attendees of the IGS 2024 received a warm welcome. The tour to Heritage Sites of Nevis featured the discovery of its rich heritage, vibrant culture, and lush natural beauty.

From historical landmarks to scenic vistas, it was a session filled with educational insights and inspiring moments. The welcome reception has turned out successful while providing scenic views and a memorable experience for the attendees who have gathered under one roof of the summit from different corners of the world and ethnicities.

Secondly, Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley also extended warm welcome to the attendees and asked the economic citizens to visit, invest in Nevis and feel it their home where they have full rights and privileges.

He said that they wanted the economic citizens to feel connected with St. Kitts and Nevis which has a lot of things to offer in different fields. The Premier further shed light on the agriculture sector of Nevis and added that the country has a perfect environment and climate conditions for producing food naturally.

He added that Nevis is perfect for food production, and converting natural resources to substances that can be used to reduce food imports. However, the island nation is not being benefited by the sector as the perfect conditions are not used efficiently.

Premier Brantley urged people to enhance the food production and grow the products naturally in Nevis.



The day further moved to their second event called “Lunch at Sunshine”, where they experienced a perfect blend of culinary excellence and Caribbean charm. Attendees savoured a delicious meal showcasing local flavours, complemented by a traditional St. Kitts and Nevis Rum Tasting experience.

It was a moment to indulge in the region’s finest cuisine and spirits while soaking in the relaxed island atmosphere.

The day was ended with the Sunset Cruise to St. Kitts, displaying the cruise tourism to the attendees which has experienced great milestones in recent years.

Notably, the fourth day filled the air with fun, exploration and celebration of the natural heritage, vibrant local community and experiencing hotspots of Nevis. It provided different insights to the attendees about the island, which is abundance of everything in terms of investment, collaborations, sustainability, and tourists attractions.



The fourth day at Investment Gateway Summit signifies the importance of the natural attractions which are available on the island, fostering the vibrant and warm lifestyle of locals.