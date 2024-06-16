CSG Patricia Scotland launches “CommonSpace” initiative at City of London

Patricia Scotland– Secretary General of the Commonwealth launched the “Common Space” initiative at the City of London’s Science and Innovative Banquet. She called it an important initiative for mitigating the impact of climate disasters.

She expressed pleasure in launching the initiative and added that it will leverage powerful space data to help developing countries predict, manage & recover from climate disasters. It will also help developing Commonwealth countries to use space technology for their betterment and enhance their response to climate change.

The initiative will also be used as a tool in the resilience journey of the small states so that they can withstand the fury of nature with the help of space technology. She added that their work has been moving ahead to enhance the use of the technology in these countries as the rapid use of satellite data makes space crucial for fulfilling sustainable development goals.

She added that the initiative will also provide essential data to the small states in the long run and enhance their capacity in resilience-building projects. It will provide significant investment in the growth initiative and safeguard their lives and livelihoods against climate disasters.

In addition to that, the initiative is launched to enhance the cooperation between the Commonwealth Countries about innovative space technology as it could help them share their advanced data and research methods within themselves. The space data hub will help them in providing a new platform to these countries in building their capacity for the technological aspects.

Meanwhile, the initiative will also be used to harness technology to boost progress in the small island development states and prepare them for the impact of natural calamities. Several Commonwealth initiatives from Blue Charter to Common Space are aimed at providing a brighter future to future generations as this is their right to get a safe planet to lead their life.

CSG Scotland added that the power of space technology is significant for the response to climate change and building capacities for resilient growth. She noted that these countries should harness this power and work to create a world where every citizen enjoys a life of dignity, opportunity, and hope.