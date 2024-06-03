CSG Patricia Scotland participates in series of events at SIDS4

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth attended the 4th International Conference on SIDS and participated in a series of events from May 27 to 30, 2024

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth attended the 4th International Conference on SIDS and participated in a series of events from May 27 to 30, 2024. She said that the small island development states have been facing great challenges and there is a need of strategic actions.

Speaking during her plenary speech, CSG Scotland cited the importance of togetherness and said that the issues of the small island states could be solved with strong partnerships and collaboration at the global level.

She said,” Small Island Developing States’ challenges are serious, but together we are more than equal to them.” She also highlighted the challenges of the small islands and said that the issues such as exposure to exogenous shocks, climate change and limited access to development financing are big threats to their survival.

Outlining the measures taken by the Commonwealth, she noted that several platforms such as the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub have provided over $350M for the most vulnerable.

In addition to that, she also participated in a panel discussion on “Building Resilient Economies for a Common Future.” The discussion looked out ways of enhancing the resilient growth of the small island developing states and said that this is the only solution to their problems.

She also emphasized the sustainable development goals and noted that the mobilization of private capital will enhance economic resilience in small states.

Further, CSG Scotland also met with youth representatives who shared this SIDS action plan from the Global Children and Youth Action Summit. She expressed pleasure and said that the youth must come ahead for the fight against the climate change.

Patricia Scotland asserted,” Their voices are crucial for sustainable development and resilience. I’m so proud to support our future leaders.”

Meanwhile, she also met with several SIDS leaders and discussed climate goals and concerns for COP29. She added that climate finance is crucial for adaptation, mitigation and addressing loss and damage for the small island developing states.

She gave a call for strategic collaboration and said,” Together, we must ensure they get the support they need,” She added that the voices of Small Island Developing States need to be amplified and their concerns integrated into the global climate agenda.

While sharing the importance of the conference, she called it a platform for advocating the finance and tools to build resilience for Commonwealth SIDS.

Notably, the 4th edition of the international conference on Small Island Developing States was held in Antigua and Barbuda.