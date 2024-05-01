Combermere School shines at Barbados Athletic Championship 2024

Combermere School, the winners of both the boys' and girls' divisions of the 2024 Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championship, won the majority of individual awards following the meet.

Barbados: Combermere School, the winners of both the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the 2024 Barbados Secondary School Athletic Championship, won the majority of individual awards following the meet.

At a presentation ceremony on Saturday, Combermere’s athlete Alec Simmons who competed in the boys’ under-15 division was awarded his prize for Victor Ludorum while Zakaiya Hunte took the award for the top athlete in the girls’ under-20 division and she also won the award for the 400m hurdles in that division.

Chanecia Bryan and Jonathan Clarke added to Combemere’s awards when they were awarded for the 800m in the under-17 girls’ and boys’ division (respectively), while Brandon Hinds took the award for the same event in the under-20 boys’ division. The school also won the ‘Shakira Shorey Field Event Championship’ in the boys’ category.

The Victrix Ludorum award went to Taryn Brathwaite of the Alexandra School who competed in the under-13 girls’ division. Ashlyn Simmons captured the Under-20 Girls award for the 800m and she also won the senior girls 1500m award to add to her school’s awads.

Alleyne School won the award for the most improved school in the girls’ division and the ‘Joseph Payne Memorial Secondary Schools Field Events’ award. They also received the award for the lone BSSAC ‘new record’ during the meet which was broken by Rejada Hinds in the under-13 girls 100 metres.

Alleyne also claimed the ‘Most Outstanding Field athlete’ (female) through Jahzaria Ward and the most outstanding under-17 female athlete which went to Aniya Nurse.

The St. Michael School took the award for the leading score in the girls’ field events and Aaron Massiah was named the best under-20 male. Massiah athlete and the ‘Most Outstanding Field Athlete’ (male).

Princess Margaret School got into the awards through Rashad Gibson who was awarded for his victory in the 400m hurdles in the under-20 boys’ division and Lashay Wilkinson who won the junior girls 1500 metres. Tylon Forde who was the first hearing-impaired athlete to compete at BSSAC, earned the ‘Made It Against the Odds’ award to add to his school’s awards.

Springer Memorial Girls claimed their awards through Shamarya Scantlebury who won the under-15 girl’s division and the ‘Best Female Athlete’ in the sprint hurdles.

Christ Church Foundation also claimed two awards through Rashawn Holder who won the under-15 boys’ division and the ‘Best Male Athlete’ in the sprint hurdles.

Lodge School’s Jahkye Brewster gave the school an awardd when he was named the most outstanding under-17 male athlete.

Lester Vaughan School claimed an award through Malique Doughlin who won the 400m hurdles in the under-17 boys’ division. St. Leonard’s School, Jalino Hamlet won the under-13 boys’ division to give his school an award.

Deigthon Griffith got in the awards through Victori Bourne who won the Under-15 Girls 800 metres. Ellerslie School’s Jasmine Brathwaite gave the school their only award through her ‘Made It Against the Odds’ award.