Barbados: Red House Firebirds wins St Paul’s Primary School sports meet

Barbados: Red House Firebirds emerged victorious at the end of the St. Paul’s Primary School Sports meet last week for the first time since 2014 in Barbados.

The Firebirds collected 804 points to beat Green House Giants into second place with 770 slightly ahead of Blue House Bolts who amassed 767 points for third spot and Yellow House Tigers trailed with 721 points.

Xevion Brown of Green House Giants was the top boy in the under-13 division, and Victor Ludorum collected 46 points from wins in the ball throw as well as the 100m, 200m and 400m races.

Under-13 champion Miracle Dacosta stormed home in the 100m, 200m and 400m and anchored red house in the 4x100m relay and the medley relay for 38 points to share the Victrix Ludorum title with Kaila Waldron of the Green Giants.

Waldron who also won the girls’ under-9 title gained her points by winning the ball throw, the 80m and 150m races.

In the under-11 division, Kiara Miggins of Yellow Jaguars gained the top spot with 36 points, while the title in the boys’ equivalent went to Zeshawn Shorey of Red House, who collected 40 points.

Kailey Stuart of Red House contributed 35 to his team and he took home the boys’ under-9 division title.

Maddison Weekes of Blue House and Serenity Howard of Green House each scored 16 points to tie for the girls’ under-7 title, while Adondre Holder, also of Red Firebirds, earned 28 points and took the boys’ under-7 title.

Besides this, Red House came out victorious at the Reynold Weekes Primary School Sports Day last week when they amassed 533 points to lead Blue House, which was second with 490 points, Yellow House 482 points, and Green 409 points.

The Victor Ludorum title went to the under-13 division champion, Amari Hayde of Yellow House who earned 52 points while the Victrix Ludorum title went to Denisha Hurdle who also came from Yellow House with 52 points.

While Hayde captured the boys’ under-13 title, the girls’ title in that division went to Shamya Weekes, who earned 36 points.

In the under-11 boys, Zeadon Pilgrim earned 40 points to win that division, while Hurdle’s 52 points gave her the championship for the under-11 girls.

Nathanael Whittaker who hails from Red House won the under-9 boys title with 48 points and Rivannia Crichlow-Dottin from Green House was the girls’ under-9 champion with 41 points.

The most outstanding infant boy was Romani Callender-Beckles who collected 26 points for Blue House and the Most Outstanding Infant girl was Shakayla Inniss who collected 33 points for Green House.