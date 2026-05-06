IShowSpeed embarks on 15-Country Caribbean Tour, Showcasing Culture, Fans and Local Life

IShowSpeed kicks off his 15-country Caribbean tour, exploring culture, meeting fans, and streaming local experiences from Trinidad to the Dominican Republic.

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has kicked off his 15-country Caribbean tour, starting in Trinidad and Tobago. Thousands of fans gathered to see him live as he explored Port of Spain, sampled local cuisine and shared the vibrant Carnival culture with his global livestream audience.

IShowSpeed’s livestream attracted a massive global audience. Some of the highlights included Carnival culture, Cricket session at Queen’s Park Oval, Street food along with fan moments.

Dominica made it to the list where IShowSpeed visited. He toured Dominica and explored the Kalinago Territory and experienced cultural traditions. There he participated in a traditional ritual bath and received the name “L Stretch” from a local shaman. He described Dominica as a raw, peaceful and truly breathtaking place seeing its green landscapes.

The influencer was moved by the destruction caused by the recent flooding and due to that he pledged his all stream revenue to local relief efforts. He also showcased the island’s landscape with drone footage.

He also visited Barbados where a similar volume of fan gatherings drew large crowds. The focus was kept on beach culture and local music and dance. IShowSpeed’s livestream showed Caribbean lifestyle and tourist vibe which attracted global viewership. A major highlight of his Barbados livestream was when he visited a Bridgetown property which is widely believed to be Rihanna’s private residence.

Various other countries were visited by him which included Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and Grenadines where he showcased island life mixed with local food and culture, scenic beauty, tourism hotspots and community engagement.

In Antigua and Barbuda he experienced beach life and interacted with his fans and locals. Saint Kitts and Nevis was also a line of visit where he explored the culture and everyday life.

The other places where IShowSpeed visited included Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe, Sint Maarten and United States Virgin Islands. There he explored cultural mix and tourism.

In Guadeloupe, IShowSpeed got a symbolic citizenship which became a viral moment.

And later due to a twelve hour continuous livestream, IShowSpeed collapsed in Sint Maarten which caused a significant alarm among fans. He appeared fatigued before collapsing and was briefly unresponsive. Later it was confirmed that he had recovered.

Based on local reports and engagement metrics St. Kitts and Nevis has turned out as a top competitor for winning IShowSpeed’s Caribbean tour because of its positive acceptance and global attention.

His next visit is planned for Dominican Republic which will go live on his channel on 6th May, 2026. After this visit IShowSpeed will cover Bahamas and Jamaica, this will complete his Caribbean tour.