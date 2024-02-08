Orange House Tigers wins Primary Schools annual sports meet in Barbados

Orange House Tigers secured victory in the Ellerton Primary School annual sports meet in Barbados and lifted the trophy for another year

Barbados: Orange House Tigers secured victory in the Ellerton Primary School annual sports meet in Barbados and lifted the trophy for another year. The team retained its position which they won in 2022 and 2023 and gained its championship tag.

The Tigers collected 906 points to beat Green Hornets into second place with 824 points and Purple Panthers into third place with 820 points.

The Victor Ludorum title went to Tyreese Anthony of Green Hornets who was also the under-13 boys’ champion with 42 points. The Victrix Ludorum title went to the girls’ under-13 champion, Dekasia Waithe of Purple Panthers for the second successive year.

The Donte Lewis of Green Hornets played from Boys Under 11 and secured 28 points in the sports meet. Ameya Dawson- Harris represented Orange House Tigers in the sports meet and participated in the girl’s under-11. She secured 36 points and won the prize in the championship.

Jamarko Douglas represented Orange House Tigers and participated in the boys under-9 category for the sports meet championship. The player secured 36 points in the championship and won the prize. He also led the team to victory.

Jalia Waithe, who represented the Tigers, secured 38 points for her team in the sports meet. She played for the girls under-9 category in the championship. Fabian Sealy-Beckles also participated for Oraneg House Tigers in the sports championship in Barbados. He played for the Boys under-7 category and secured 26 points overall.

Rajada Brathwaite participated in the championship for Girls Under-7 category. She represented Green Hornets for the sports meets in Barbados and secured 30 points.

Other division champions were: