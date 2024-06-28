CHTA to host Carribean food and industrial events in Florida.

Caribbean: CHTA, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association shared details for the organisation of two most anticipated events. The announcement was made by the head of association for the Taste of the Caribbean and the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum, CHIEF. Both the grand events for 2024 are going to take place in Florida from 18 to 20 November.

In the recent appearances, Vanessa Ledesma shared these initial details for the two major events for Caribbean region. Vanessa Ledesma is the current Chief Executive Officer and Director General of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. She confirmed in her words that the events are going to be hosted at the Kovens Conference Center in Miami, Florida, in the month of November.

The two of the events, returning this year, are focused on two different sides of the Caribbean. The Taste of the Caribbean is a gathering which beings the food lovers to enjoy the Caribbean flavour. This event stages a culinary competition which allows everyone to witness the preparation of the top chefs from around the region.

On the other hand, the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum is a platform that is organised to focus on sectors like education and networking. The event of CHIEF is bring together prominent identities together to participate and create meaningful connections through the vibrant Exchange Hub and networking session. This is intended to bring talks and actions towards more opportunities in related sectors.

CEO Vanessa Ledesma mentioned in her statement on the Caribbean events that the participants are going explore vast areas of focus and expertise in the gathering. She said, “This year, events will offer incredible opportunities to connect with peers and industry experts through engaging sessions and networking. The delegates will explore exciting topics addressing critical industry issues, share best practices, and celebrate top achievements at the awards ceremony.”

Ledesma also added in her statement, “There’s nothing like Taste of the Caribbean, and we are thrilled to bring back this unique platform that enables food and beverage professionals to refine their skills through education, competition, and networking. The Caribbean events will benefit participants immensely through the sharing of expertise and industry trends at the educational sessions and during the competition.”

The events dedicated to the different aspects of the Caribbean region is intended to provide the participants with opportunities to explore the regional experience. This event will also help the new vendors in growing and building relationships. The association is scheduling the preparation for travel, accommodation, and registration, details of which will be disclosed in coming days.