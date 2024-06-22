New non-stop flights of Caribbean Airlines announced between Trinidad and Puerto Rico

Caribbean Airlines announced the non-stop flights between Trinidad and Puerto Rico three times in a week on Friday

Caribbean Airlines announced the non-stop flights between Trinidad and Puerto Rico three times in a week on Friday. Under the "Welcome Home- Serving you the Caribbean Way" campaign, the service has been unveiled with special introductory fares.

The schedule of the departure and arrival time of both-way flights has been declared by Caribbean Airlines. The flights will operate on the route from Port of Spain to San Juan and then San Juan to Port of Spain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

According to the schedule, the aircraft BW290 will provide service from Trinidad to San Juan with a departure time of 10: 50 am and an arrival time of 2: 00 pm. The return flight from San Juan to Trinidad will be provided by BW291 and the flight will depart at 3: 30 pm and arrive at 6: 25 pm.

Under the special introductory fares, the flight will operate at a price from as low as US$270.30 and the return service will be given at US$240.83.

Caribbean Airlines invited patrons from across the globe to book their flights and visit the region for their summer vacations. “Double the miles, Double the fun,” stated the airline while asking people about double their miles with their special offers on the official site of the airline.

The introductory fare will include a free carry-on bag, call centre support which will be available from 7 am to 8 pm and Free 24-hour web check-in will also be included. In addition to that, the Caribbean Miles and Free Snack with Beverage will also be provided to the patrons who will be the initial passengers of the starting of the inaugural service.

People who are seeking to travel to the islands between July 14 to August 31, 2024, they have to book their flights from June 20 to July 20, 2024. In order to earn their double miles, people are allowed to get to up to 3,540 miles towards their next trip in Caribbean Airlines.

Caribbean Airlines noted,” Welcome Home to Serving you the Caribbean Way. Escape to Puerto Rico with Non-Stop flights and fares as low as US$270.”

The service is also aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and the airline added that they can book their seats according to the schedule.