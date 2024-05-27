Third Caribbean Travel Forum focused on Tourism growth

Caribbean Travel Forum organised by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association focusing on the different aspects of tourism in the region.

Caribbean: The Caribbean Travel Forum was recently organised by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association focusing on the different aspects of tourism in the region. The event was focused on several key points related to the sector including the data recorded in the last few years, revealed by the organisation.

The event was successful concluded under the leadership of Nicola Madden Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. The gathering focused on in-depth discussions on the future and growth strategies of tourism in the region with the implementation of new methods.

In the the third conference of the Caribbean Travel Forum, some reports were also disclosed in relation to the tends noticed in the tourism sector in the last few years. This report was prepared by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, which highlighted the dynamics and trends noticed in tourism in the region.

The analysis of the trends is intended to shape the tourism sector as per the necessities and the steps that could be taken for better future opportunities in the industry. It is mentioned that the Caribbean region saw an increase in tourism this year till now around thirteen percent as compared to 2019, pre-covid time.

As per the reports, the Caribbean region is witnessing a constant growth in tourism on the islands. The growth is seen while facing competition with other global tourism destinations, especially in Asia. Among all the islands, Puerto Rico came up as a primary choice for tourists around the globe, as the island has seen the best growth in the last few years.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association also awarded the Caribbean nation while revealing the data. The awards were to recognise the island nations who performed well in the sector while keeping the goals of the World Tourism Organisation in alignment. The goals are set to promote sustainable tourism while keeping care of the environment and climate.

In this session, island nations like the Bahamas and Saint Lucia were awarded who worked exceptionally well in the sector while promoting the growth of the country. These islands brought the local communities in the mainstream to work for the betterment of the sector, making it more sustainable and structured. Along with this, the gathering also acknowledged the works of the Caribbean Public Health Agency and honoured them with the President’s Award for Caribbean Tourism Excellence.