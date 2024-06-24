Caribbean Airlines offers 50% off on flights to Barbados

A “Steal of a Deal” has been announced by Caribbean Airlines on the flights to Barbados through which all fares of the service will be discounted by $50 USD

A discount will be provided on the return fares and recent bookings can make the citizens get 50% more miles on the direct service between Trinidad and Barbados. The schedule for the flights has been announced by Caribbean Airlines.

The first eligible flight for the offer will be BW408/BW409 which will fly between Trinidad and Barbados on June 23, 2024. Seats are subject to the following additional flights and the patrons are invited to book their flights for the upcoming matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The second eligible flight for the offer will be BW404/BW405 which will be provided on June 28, 2024, as these two aircraft will operate both direct and return flights. The last flight under the offer will be BW406/BW407 which will operate on June 30, 2024, on the route.

The patrons can book their flights through Caribbean Airlines direct channels which are call centre, ticket offices, and websites.

The offer will be provided amid the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup which are currently being hosted at the grounds of the Caribbean region. So far, the group stage has been completed and the Super 8 stage is about to complete as two matches have left between India and Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Story so far

West Indies have been knocked out from the T20 World Cup by South Africa with 3 wickets on Sunday in the last match of group 2 of the Super 8 stage. Now, from Group 2 South Africa became the second team to reach the semi-final round of the tournament, while England secured first place in the semis on Sunday morning match by defeating the United States with a better run rate.

From Group 1, India and Australia will play their last match on Monday at Saint Lucia which will determine their place in the semi-final round. However, India is on the top position with four runs, but if Australia beats India by 47 runs then their chances for the semis would be shattered.

Australia has won one game as Afghanistan defeated the country in Saturday’s match with 21 runs, making it tough for Australia to pave the path for the semi-final round.