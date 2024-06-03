Chances of flooding due to severe thunderstorms predicted for Bahamas

The risk of localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas in the Central and Southeast Bahamas has been predicted.

Bahamas: The risk of localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas in the Central and Southeast Bahamas has been predicted. The marine forecast of the met department outlined that there are chances of heavy, prolonged downpours and other possible waterspout activity.

As per the department, the troughing across the islands will continue to produce unsettled weather mainly in the Central and Southeastern Bahamas. Further, the chances of light to moderate breezes have also been predicted due to high pressure centered north of the area.

The met department outlined that the Bahamas will feature a few isolated showers and possible thunderstorms through tonight. The gusty winds and higher seas in or near heavy showers and thunderstorms are also expected due to the weather disturbances.

In addition to that, the weak high pressure will also produce light to gentle breezes as the chances of the sliding of the troughing to the south of the Bahamas. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will become fair and warm at night with the conditions of the gusty winds.

The entire situation will cause the situations of flooding and other issues which could also lead to the formation of a Tropical storm. The troughing across the islands will continue to produce unsettled weather mainly in the Central and Southeastern Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the light to moderate breezes will take place in the high pressure centered north of the area which will be held due to heavy and prolonged downpours. Mariners and beachgoers are asked to remain alert and vigilant during the waterspout activities as the risk of rip currents has occurred along northern and eastern shorelines.

The variably cloudy and warm with a few isolated showers have been predicted for several areas and the thunderstorms are becoming fair and warm tonight with a few isolated showers and other activities.

In addition to that, the partly cloudy with occasional showers have been predicted for the Bahamas.