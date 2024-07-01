Caribbean Airlines cancels regional, international service from Trinidad amid Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean: The scheduled regional and international service into/out of Trinidad and Tobago has been cancelled by Caribbean Airlines amid Hurricane Beryl. The disruptions of the flights that are scheduled for Monday have been announced and the new departure timings have also been given to the affected passengers.
The flights BW 430/BW431 which were scheduled to fly from Trinidad to Grenada and BW242/BW243 from Trinidad to Barbados to Dominica and then return to Trinidad have been cancelled.
Other cancelled flights for Monday, July 1, 2024:
- BW236/BW237- Barbados- St Vincent- Barbados
- BW 204/205- Barbados- Ogle- Barbados
- BW268- Trinidad- Antigua- St Kitts
- BW269- St Kitts- Antigua- Trinidad
- BW266/BW267- Trinidad- St Maarten- Trinidad
- BW408/BW409- Trinidad – Brbados- Trinidad
- BW216- Trinidad- Barbados- Ogle
- BW217- Ogle- Barbados- Trinidad
- BW234- Barbados- Saint Lucia
- BW434/BW435- Trinidad- Saint Lucia- Trinidad
- BW436/BW 437- Trinidad- St Vincent- Trinidad
- BW 448- Trinidad- Barbados
According to Caribbean Airlines, the persons travelling on July 1, 2024 whose plans are impacted by the flight disruptions may rebook without change fees. The waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, and the passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty
In addition to that, all changes must be made through the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office. The Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for transportation to and from an alternative airport.
The flights that are scheduled to fly from Trinidad to Tobago and vice versa have also been cancelled by Caribbean Airlines.
The airline also announced the new departure time of the international flights which have been canceled due to the Topical Storm Watch and the passage of Beryl.
As per the Caribbean Airlines, retimed International Flights for Monday will be:
- BW616- Trinidad to Guyana with a departure time of 1: 00 pm
- BW616- Guyana to Toronto with the departure time of 3: 20 pm
- BW617- Toronto to Guyana with the departure time of 10: 45 pm
- BW414- Trinidad to Jamaica with a departur time of 6: 00 am on July 2
- BW617- Guyana to Trinidad with 12: 30 pm time
- BW414 Jamaica to Nassau with 3: 50 pm
- BW415 Kingston to Trinidad with 9: 20 pm
- BW482 Trinidad to Orlando with 1: 30 pm
- BW485 Orlando to Trinidad with 7: 30 pm
- BW484 Trinidad to Miami with 2: 00 pm
- BW483 Miami to Trinidad with 7: 35 pm
- BW463 Guyana to Trinidad with 1: 00 pm
- BW 480 Trinidad to Fort Lauderale with 2: 30 pm
- BW 481 Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad with 8: 05 pm