Caribbean Airlines cancels regional, international service from Trinidad amid Hurricane Beryl

The scheduled regional and international service into/out of Trinidad and Tobago has been cancelled by Caribbean Airlines amid Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean: The scheduled regional and international service into/out of Trinidad and Tobago has been cancelled by Caribbean Airlines amid Hurricane Beryl. The disruptions of the flights that are scheduled for Monday have been announced and the new departure timings have also been given to the affected passengers.

The flights BW 430/BW431 which were scheduled to fly from Trinidad to Grenada and BW242/BW243 from Trinidad to Barbados to Dominica and then return to Trinidad have been cancelled.

Other cancelled flights for Monday, July 1, 2024:

BW236/BW237- Barbados- St Vincent- Barbados

BW 204/205- Barbados- Ogle- Barbados

BW268- Trinidad- Antigua- St Kitts

BW269- St Kitts- Antigua- Trinidad

BW266/BW267- Trinidad- St Maarten- Trinidad

BW408/BW409- Trinidad – Brbados- Trinidad

BW216- Trinidad- Barbados- Ogle

BW217- Ogle- Barbados- Trinidad

BW234- Barbados- Saint Lucia

BW434/BW435- Trinidad- Saint Lucia- Trinidad

BW436/BW 437- Trinidad- St Vincent- Trinidad

BW 448- Trinidad- Barbados

According to Caribbean Airlines, the persons travelling on July 1, 2024 whose plans are impacted by the flight disruptions may rebook without change fees. The waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, and the passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty

In addition to that, all changes must be made through the Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office. The Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for transportation to and from an alternative airport.

The flights that are scheduled to fly from Trinidad to Tobago and vice versa have also been cancelled by Caribbean Airlines.

The airline also announced the new departure time of the international flights which have been canceled due to the Topical Storm Watch and the passage of Beryl.

As per the Caribbean Airlines, retimed International Flights for Monday will be: