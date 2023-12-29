President Irfaan Ali assesses progress of Demerara Harbour Bridge

President of Guyana- Dr Irfaan Ali was updated on the progress of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge during a site visit today.

The Head of State, who visited the eastern end of the construction site, was informed that some 33 per cent of the bridge structure had been completed and that by April 2024, the vast amount of piles cast for the bridge would be visible.

The contracting firm, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co Limited, told the President that it will continue to work around the clock. Currently, 378 workers are participating in the construction, at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara and La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

The contractors are in the process of drilling and casting piles to support the decking platform. Concrete has already been poured for five piles from the eastern end. In the coming weeks, they will commence pouring concrete on the western side of the bridge.

President Ali, accompanied by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Deodat Indar, also visited the eastern landing site of the bridge and earmarked areas for connecting roads to Heroes Highway and the highway currently under construction linking Eccles and Ogle.

The connecting roads, when completed, will provide great mobility for travel between the West Bank of Demerara, the East Coast of Demerara, and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

President Irfaan Ali alawys hosts such visit to interact with the citizens of Guyana. Earlier, President Dr Irfaan Ali, for the fourth consecutive time, celebrated Christmas with senior citizens at the Dharm-Shala (Home of Benevolence for all Races) in Albouystown.

The Head of State expressed best wishes for the season and his love and respect for them.

“All of Guyana wants to wish you a very Merry Christmas, we pray that you continue to get the care, the love, the kindness and the affection from this institution.

He also spoke highly of the management and caregivers at the Dharm-Shala, both in Albouystown and Berbice.

“Institutions and families like these keep us grounded in the humanness of our existence.”

The Dharm-Shala was founded over a century ago in 1921. Meanwhile, President Ali also spread Christmas cheer to a number of children in Albouystown.