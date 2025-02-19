Vybz Kartel bestowed with MOBO Impact Award in England

Caribbean: Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel was presented the MOBO Impact Award at the 2025 Music of Black (MOBO) Awards on Tuesday night in Newcastle, England. After serving 13-year jail term, Jamaican artist returned to the music stage and made headlines across the globe with these recognitions.

After receiving a nomination in Grammys 2025, he has achieved his first MOBO award and made his appearance on the global stage for the second time in the last 13 years. He expressed delight and recalled his journey of struggle in both personal and professional lives and mentioned his recovery from Graves’ disease.

Vybz Kartel expresses gratitude for unconditional support from family and fans

He extended gratitude to his family member Linton “TJ” White and his fans for supporting him unconditionally without even getting to see him performing on the stage in 13 years. He said that God has remained great on him and extended gratitude to everybody who supported him through thick and thin.

The award was presented by his fiancée Siden Ozturk and Queen of Dancehall, Spice to whom he greeted with warm hug and praise.

In addition to that, he also received a nomination in the Grammy Awards for his album Party With me in the Best Reggae Album category which was held last month.

Notably, Kartel has recently made a special appearance at Spice’s set and performed his RIAA gold-certified hit “Fever”. The appearance was loved by the fans from across the Caribbean and the globe who showered their love for the artistes.

After his release from prison, he performed for the first time in his home country, Jamaica in the Freedom Concert on December 31, 2024, to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The show attracted a massive crowd and turned out to be the biggest success for the country and for the artist as millions of fans gathered to be part of his first-ever performance.

He will also make a return to the global stage with his first international show at the Wireless Festival 2025 in London. He will join Drake on the third day of the festival and entertain the audience with his special hits.