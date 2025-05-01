New virus spreads through US: New Pandemic or just seasonal hype

Health experts in the US warn the rapidly spreading virus could pose serious risks, using the human body as an amplifier for mutation.

A new virus named H5N1 Bird Flu has engulfed the US as 50 states across the country have reported severe cases of the disease. The virus which was previously limited to poultry has now been reported to affect cows, cats and even humans which has sent shockwaves not just in the US but across the world.

Health experts across the USA have claimed that the virus could spark serious concerns as it quickly transmits through humans and takes the host body as an amplifier for mutation. The health experts have also cited that the new virus could lead to a potential pandemic, if it went unnoticed and ignored. However, many others have pointed out that the rise in cases is just a seasonal hype and it is not a serious concern.

Experts Divided on Pandemic Risk

Notably, the virus is not new and its cases have been reported since last year, however, it recently gained hype as the new virus is relatively stronger and enters the human body easily. The easy human to human transmission of this virus has further intensified the threat of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that approximately 70 human cases of H5N1 in the US, especially across farmworkers who are more exposed to animal interaction including dairy and poultry. According to reports, most of the cases which have been reported so far were mild, however only one fatality took place in Louisiana in January this year.

This is also to be noted that while the cases are growing rapidly across the country, and experts cite that the disease spread through human-to-human interaction, no cases of the same have been reported so far.

Health experts have notably been divided stating different opinions, as some of them consider the situation as just a seasonal surge without any alarming cause. The CDC is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities to track all the potential human infections that could spread and cause harm to mankind.