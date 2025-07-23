Trinidad: $1.2M ransom demanded for 2 missing men from Arima

The two were last seen around 9:30 am

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Services (TTPS) is investigating a suspected kidnapping of two individuals following a reported ransom demand of $1.2 million for their safe release.

21-year-old Keeran Latchman of Walnut Drive, Bregon Park, D’Abadie, and 18-year-old Ryan Singh of Boys Lane, D’Abadie are the two victims who went missing after failing to return home on Monday, July 21st, 2025. The two were last seen at around 9:30 am in the morning.

Latchman was reportedly driving a white Kia K2700 truck, registration TEJ 8258, containing a scaffolding and an air fryer. He told his relatives that he was heading to Arima to make a delivery, however no contact was made after that.

Several efforts were made to find out the missing men, which however failed. A truck was later traced using the GPS tracking system; however, it was found abandoned at the Savannah Trace in Arouca.

A few hours later a call was received by the relatives of the missing man as the demands for ransom were made. However, it was confirmed on July 22nd, that the kidnappers want a $1.2 million ransom for their safe release.

A warning was however also issued that the amount should by paid before 25th July, Friday or else it could threaten the life of two individuals. Kidnappers also said that they will be sharing proof of life in the due course for the assurance of the family, however no such proof has been received so far.

The police officials have been investigating the incident but remain silent on the circumstances involved considering the sensitivity of the case. Recently, another kidnapping incident took place in Trinidad and Tobago involving the abduction of 44-year-old Satie Karim.

Karim was kidnapped while she was travelling with his husband and son on 13th July. While kidnappers demanded ransom amount for the release of Karim, she was safely rescued through a targeted police operation and no ransom was paid.