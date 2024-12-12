New Jersey Drone Mystery Deepens: Authorities Silent as Speculation Soars

No one from the government, or FBI has yet stated the exact reason for this mysterious sighting but social media doesn’t seem to keep quiet as netizens say, “They have the answers but won’t share them.”

The New Jersey’s Drones Flying mystery remains unsolved, sparking a lot of debate online as authorities remain silent over the incident.

No one from the government, or FBI has yet stated the exact reason for this mysterious sighting but social media doesn’t seem to keep quiet as netizens say, “They have the answers but won’t share them.”

The appearance of NJ Drones Flying has been consistent for a while as they started in mid of November. The sightings were made across 10 different counties across the state; however, a long time has passed but no official investigation has been made yet, into the incident.

The sightings were made above many critical buildings including rail stations, transmission lines, police departments, military buildings and more, sparking a further debate for safety concerns.

This is to be noted that the government has made official announcements for prohibition of flying drones over specific infrastructures. The announcements made by the Federal Aviation Administration suggests that drones are restricted to fly over golf course owned by President Donald Trump.

This is also to be noted that the drones are not illegal to fly in New Jersey, but the pilot should be authorized by a certified operator of FAA.

Users on social media are however targeting authorities highlighting that the authorities know the answers, but they are not willing to share them.

A user on Facebook wrote, “If all are acting like they don't know and the way they show no concern. I will say they know.”

Another user wrote who called himself as a RC Airplane Flier stated that, “Being a RC Airplane flier, I was told that all of my "drones" (I don't refer to my RC Airplanes as "drones") had to have Remote ID installed on them or I would be breaking the law. So yes, since everyone has to have Remote ID modules on their "drones" that transmit the pilot's location, drone information, etc. then yes, they must know what these are and where they come from, since no one would ever fly one without Remote ID. Recreational RC's aren't the problem, but we sure are having to pay the price while others just ignore the rules.”

While the information has been circulating widely on internet, allegations were also made that the drones flying in the skies could be of Iranian mothership. However, the Pentagon has officially denied such claims.