New flights of Caribbean Airlines added between Trinidad and Barbados for T20 World Cup

Caribbean: New flights of the Caribbean Airlines have been added between Trinidad and Barbados for the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 as the tournament reached Super 8 stage.

With a convenient schedule, the airline will provide service under “Welcome Home” campaign and seamless service to travellers from across the globe.

As per the schedule, firstly the service will be given from Trinidad to Barbados on June 19, 23, 28 and 30, 2024 with different timings. Aircraft BW3418 will fly on the route on June 19, 2024 with the departure time of 8: 00 am and the arrival time of 9: 00 am.

The second service on the route will be provided by BW408 which will fly on June 23, 2024 with departure time of 5: 00 pm and the arrival time of 6: 00 pm.

Aircraft BW404 will fly from Trinidad to Barbados for third time on June 28, 2024 with departure time of 10: 35 am and the arrival time of 11: 35 am.

BW406 will fly on the route from Trinidad to Barbados on June 30, 2024 and the flight will depart at 1: 45 pm and arrive at 2: 45 pm.

In addition to that, the returning flights on the route from Barbados to Trinidad will fly with different aircrafts. First aircraft BW3419 will fly on the route on June 19, 2024 with departure time of 9: 50 am and with the arrival time of 10: 50 am.

BW409 will provide second flight on June 23, 2024 and the flight will depart at 6: 50 am and arrive at 7: 50 pm. The third flight was given by BW405 with the departure time of 12: 30 pm and the arrival time of 1: 30 pm on June 28, 2024.

BW407 will fly on the route on June 30, 2024 with departure time of 3: 35 pm and the arrival of 4: 35 pm.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has reached the Super 8 stage of the format with the completion of the group stage matches and qualification of eight teams including India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the United States.

The matches of the Super 8 will kickstart today with the first game between West Indies and England as they are in the group 2 of this round.

Along with that, South Africa and US are also in the Group 2 of the Super 8, while India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in the Group 1.

Now, all the matches of the T20 World Cup will be held in Caribbean countries as the first match will be held in Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Other matches will be held in Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.