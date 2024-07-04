Caribbean Airlines flights into/out Kingston disrupted, 2 cancelled, 2 re-timed 

The flight service into/out of Kingston by Caribbean Airlines has been disrupted for Thursday due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean: The flight service into/out of Kingston by Caribbean Airlines has been disrupted for Thursday due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl. The services were impacted due to the closure of Norman Manley International Airport which will remain closed in the coming days.

Caribbean Airlines announced that once they were given a clearance notice from the airport authorities, they will resume the operations. In order to accommodate the affected passengers, the recovery flights will be put into the system and enhance the connectivity within the region.

All passengers are asked to register for real-time flight notifications and updates through their official website where they can check the status of their flight. The social media of Caribbean Airlines will also provide updates on the flights and the rescheduling of the service.

Notably, two flights that are scheduled to operate to and from Kingston have been cancelled, while two have been re-routed to accommodate the affected passengers. The service will operate on Thursday within the region with different aircraft.

The first flight with aircraft BW419, which was earlier scheduled to operate on the route from Antigua to Kingston, has been re-timed. Now, the flight will operate from Trinidad to Barbados and then reach Antigua. It will depart Port of Spain at 7: 55 am and then depart Barbados at 9: 50 am for Antigua.

Th second flight BW419 which was scheduled to return to Antigua from Kingston has also been re-routed to accommodate the passengers. Now, the flight will fly from Antigua and then reach Barbados and then return to Trinidad with the departure time of 1: 15 from VC Bird and 3: 15 from BGI.

In addition to that, two flights have also been cancelled that included BW005 and BW006, scheduled to operate from Kingston to New York and then New York to Kingston.

Notably, no change fees will be applied to bookings for passengers affected by these disruptions with four conditions. The first one includes the waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, the second one stated that the passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024 with no penalty.

Thirdly, all changes must be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office. Lastly, Caribbean Airlines added that the airline will not be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl hit Jamaica on Wednesday, causing destruction at mild level to the infrastructure and the roof of the airport. Now, the Hurricane Warning has been discontinued for the country due to the moving away of the Beryl and the flood watch has been put in place due to the chance flash flooding in the low-lying area.