Premier Mark Brantley performs with Tarrus Riley at stage of Freedom Concert

He shared glimpses on his social media and referred to his performance as a debut as an artist.

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley shared a stage with Tarrus Riley and performed one of his songs at the National Heroes Day- Freedom Concert on Saturday at Nevis Cultural Village. He encouraged local artistes to showcase their skills at the musical night and called it a perfect platform for music enthusiasts.

He shared glimpses on his social media and referred to his performance as a debut as an artist.

Premier Brantley added,"I know most of you are sleeping, but just want to say that I made my debut tonight as an artist. I shared a stage with Tarrus Riley and I am now officially part of the creative economy."

National Heroes Day Freedom Concert was the part of the 41st anniversary celebration of St Kitts and Nevis which was held at 8 pm at Nevis Cultural Village. Admission at the concert was free where attendees participated to celebrate their national heroes who struggled for the independence of the Federation.

Main artist including Killa and Tarrus Riley set the stage on fire with their exceptional music ride at the stage of the Freedom Concert. The performances also featured Dean Fraser and the Black Soll Band as the international artistes during the event.

Besides this, several local artistes have also performed in the event who highlighted the vibrant culture of St Kitts and Nevis. They also promoted peaceful environment and non-violent surroundings for the upliftment of the country and its people.

Gharlic and the Upper Level, NU-Vybz Band and Regal Band were added into the list of the local artistes for the performances. Rocco Dan, Ras Browne, iTebulous, Eazi, Empress, Big Six, Joyelle Phillip, Reloaded Sound, SG Presidential Sound also performed at the stage of Freedom Concert.

St Kitts and Nevis has been celebrating the 41st Independence with exciting lineup of activities and events including National Colours Day and many more. This year, the activities have been promoting non-volient culture and peaceful environment.