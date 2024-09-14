Barbados Tourism Week 2024 to feature Restaurant Month, Megafest for cultural showcase

The week kicked off with “Restaurant Season”, featuring the Food and Rum Festival from September 1 to October 31, 2024.

Barbados: A lineup of activities has been announced for the Barbados Tourism Week 2024 from September 22 to 28, 2024. From restaurant month to tourism megafest, the week will display exclusive tourism offerings of the island nation and shed light on its cultural significance.

The week kicked off with “Restaurant Season”, featuring the Food and Rum Festival from September 1 to October 31, 2024. It will showcase and promote the island’s diverse range of restaurants with the participation of different restaurants and local chefs.

Thanksgiving service will also be hosted to celebrate the festivities of the Christian community, and the invitation has also been sent to the tourism workers to join for the service. The thanksgiving service will be held at Mount Zion United Holy Church, Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael from 8: 30 am.

It will feature Ministry by Allison Norville and cultural presentations.

Industry Specials will also be held as part of the tourism activities, providing a chance for the citizens to explore new avenues in the business sector. The attendees will be asked to enjoy special discounts on accommodations, restaurants and attractions for industry personnel and residents with valid ID.

The event will feature staycations, meals, attraction passes, and more specials offers for the visitors on offer.

Morning Barbados will feature participation, and exhibit displays from tourism stakeholders at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. It will showcase the culture and traditions of the country at the different activities of the tourism week.

The tourism Megafest will be held at the Llyod Erskine Sandiford Centre on September 24 and 25, 2024 with an exciting fair. It will showcase the rich cultural diversity, unique attractions and exceptional hospitality. The tourism week will celebrate the destination and explore endless job opportunities within the industry.

The Peli Can Island Community Event will be an evening filled with music, live performances, fun and much more on September 27, 2024.