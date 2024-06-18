Barbados: Meet 9-year-old swimmer who shines at different international stages

Nine year-old Caris Freeman is a ‘one to watch young swimmer’ whose competitive nature is likely to work well for her in her favourite sport of swimming

Barbados: Nine year-old Caris Freeman is a ‘one to watch young swimmer’ whose competitive nature is likely to work well for her in her favourite sport of swimming.

Freeman who now attends Warrens Primary School after the closure of St. Angela’s which she previously attended, started swimming lessons because her mother wanted her to know how to swim because she loved the beach and it was important that she knew how to swim and as she got older and became more adventurous.

At the tender age of nine months, Freeman was signed up for the ‘learn to swim’ program for babies at the Aquability Swim Club and by the age of five she was enrolled in Black Sails Swim Club where she soon transitioned to their Competitive Programme.

In February 2023 at the age of 7, Freeman earned her first two individual medals at the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BSA) Long Course Nationals held at the Wildey Aquatic Centre and that must have inspired her to be more focused.

Her passion for the pool and her obvious potential gained her the opportunity to compete at the 2023 Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RHAC) meet in St. Lucia where she won her first individual trophy for second place in her age group. Three months later in May, Freeman competed at the 2023 Aquatic Centre International (ACI) at the Wildey Aquatic Centre where she won another 2nd place trophy in her age group.

In February this year, Freeman competed in the BSA Long Course Nationals in the 8 & under age group and won 6 silver medals and placed 2nd in her age group. She returned to St. Lucia with the Black Sails Swim Club to compete in the 2024 RHAC swim meet which was held during the Easter holidays and she placed 2nd in the 8 and under age group.

At the end of May, Caris Freeman participated in the 2024 ACI at the Wildey Aquatic Centre where she one won one gold medal in the Girls 8 & Under 200 LC Freestyle race. That victory along with four silver medals (100m freestyle, 200m IM, 50m freestyle and 50m Breaststroke), one bronze medal (50m butterfly) and a fourth place in the 50m backstroke earned her enough points to take the second place in her division.

Freeman trains five to six days a week and the valuable member of her school’s swim team, represented the school at the 2023 Inter School Swimming Championships for primary schools last November and she placed 2nd overall in the 7-8 girls’ division.

Outside of the pool, Freeman dabbled in dance when she did a bit of Jazz and ballet, but today she is a member of the K-Kids Club at her school and she is a Brownie who recently did her ‘Thinking Day Badge’.

Caris Freeman whose favourite foods include burgers and pancakes, may be influenced by her sister Ciara who is a gymnast and who is also dedicated to her sport. The girls are strongly supported by their mum Claire, who ‘enjoys’ the ‘running’ here and there to get the girls to activities, training and overseas competitions, all year round.