Barataria murder: Two men shot and killed by assailant group.

Trinidad and Tobago: One more case of murder by fatal shooting recorded by the law protection department of the island nation, which took place in the locality of Barataria. In the life-taking incident, the two men became the victims of a serious offence. The incident was recorded in the locality during the morning hours on Monday, 29 July, around 08:30 am.

The two male victims who were found wounded after the fatal act of shooting in Barataria, Trinidad, were not able to survive the attack, after which the murder case was registered by the police authority. The identity of the deceased men in the fatal act is not confirmed for now. However, it is known that the victims were attacked by more than one armed assailant.

As per the available information on the case of murder by shooting in Barataria, the two victim men were present out in the community along Sixth Avenue when they were attacked by the assailants. It is said that while the victims were at the place, a group of assailants ambushed both men after which the lethal act was launched against them.

It is mentioned that the victims were taken at gunpoint, and the triggers were pulled against them, which left them wounded at the place and led to their deaths eventually. The fatal act of shooting led to the echos of loud explosion sounds, which spread around the community and were heard by the residents. As the residents observed the shooting explosions, they got alert and went out to find the reason behind them.

The time was recorded at nearly 08:30 am on the day when people in the neighbourhood came out and saw a group of individuals fleeing from the site. It is said that the assailants were also carrying lethal weapons, which were used in the execution of the crime. The people looked forward in the area and found two male victims, who were lying down in a pool of blood.

The wounded victims were found at the same spot from where the group of suspects was seen running. The police authority was informed instantly by the locals about the fatal incident in their area. After receiving the complaint of a shooting attack on two men in the region under their responsibility, the police officers responded and took charge.

On arriving at the crime scene, the police officers found the two wounded men on the ground, bleeding from their wounds, after which the information was confirmed to be genuine. The wounded victims of the fatal attack were not able to survive and were pronounced dead officially. The victims of the Barataria murder case were reported wounded by multiple shots. Later, the dead bodies were taken to forensics while the investigation was launched to find the culprits.