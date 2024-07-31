Teenager became victim of shooting while driving in San Juan.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law protection unit is conducting an investigation into the case of a shooting in which a teenage girl left wounded in a locality of San Juan. The victim girl suffered injury in the firing by an unknown gunman while going along Charlo Lane during the early hours of Monday, 29 July. The girl was in the car when she was caught by the fired bullet on the day.

The injured teenage girl who became the victim of the shooting by an unknown in the locality of San Juan, Trinidad, is mentioned in the police reports. The victim is mentioned as a 17-year-old girl, while the other details of the girl are not confirmed for now. It is said that the victim got hit by a bullet in her left hand.

As per the collected details on the shooting case of San Juan, the victim girl was with her boyfriend at the time when the lethal incident took place. It is said that the victim and her boyfriend were inside their motor vehicle, which was a Kia Cerato car. The boyfriend was in the passenger seat while the victim was driving the car.

It is mentioned that while the victim was going along Charlo Lane off Laventille Road in the locality of San Juan, the teenage girl felt a burning sensation. The effect was felt after both occupiers of the vehicle heard the loud sound of an explosion while driving along the road. Straight after, it was noted that the girl was bleeding from her left hand and was wounded at the spot where she was observing pain.

Subsequently, the girl became fearful after suddenly getting wounded while driving the car, which made her lose control of the motor vehicle. It is said that the teenager let go of the steering wheel, after which the unbalanced motor vehicle struck another vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. However, the victim and her boyfriend suffered no injuries due to the minor accident.

After that, the victim and her boyfriend came out of the motor vehicle and the information was passed to the police authorities. The police department active in the region took charge in response after getting the report of the shooting incident in San Juan. It was understood the firing took place in the area near the roadway, during which a bullet came in the direction of the driving victim. The authorities are probing the case.