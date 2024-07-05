Antigua Carnival 2024: A complete guide to the event  

The Tourism authorities of the island nation recently announced the complete schedule for the events at the carnival.

Antigua and Barbuda: Get ready to witness two months of non-stop entertainment in Antigua and Barbuda this summer. The Tourism authorities of the island nation recently announced the complete schedule for the events at the carnival.

Reportedly, The Antigua Carnival is regarded as the Caribbean’s most beautiful summer carnival, drawing people from all across the region as well as visitors from around the world. The carnival acts as a big opportunity for the country to showcase their culture through different cuisines, costumes, concerts, and parties.

The carnival is all set to commence from 20th July 2024 and is scheduled to end on 6th August 2024. According to the sources, the carnival is all set to deliver a plethora of activities to the visitors including parades, food fairs, cultural shows and many more.

The complete series of events in the Antigua Carnival is;

July 20: 8 p.m. – Apua Inet Party Monarch Semi Finals Cooler Fete ARG, Antigua Recreation Ground

21 July: 8 p.m. – National Housing & Urban Development Queen of Carnival, Antigua Recreation Ground

July 25: 3 pm – Opening of Carnival Parade in St John’s

July 25: 7 p.m. – ACB Caribbean Jr. Party Monarch at Antigua Recreation Ground.

July 26: 8 p.m.– Face off at Antigua Recreation Ground

July 27: 3 p.m.- Oasis T-Shirt MAS, St. John’s

July 28, 2:30 p.m. – West Indies Oil Company Jr. Carnival at Antigua Recreation Ground.

July 28: 7 p.m. – Junior Calypso Monarch, Antigua Recreation Ground.

July 29: 7 p.m. – ECAB Mr. and Miss Teenage Pageant at Antigua Recreation Ground

July 30: 8 p.m.- Antigua Recreation Ground

July 31: 8 p.m.– Jaycees Queen Show at Antigua Recreation Ground.

July 31: 8 p.m. – Emancipation Watch Night, Antigua Recreation Ground,

August 1: 8 p.m. – Melting Pot, Antigua Recreation Ground

August 2: 8 p.m. – Cavalier Rum Calypso Monarch at Antigua Recreation Ground.

August 3: 8 p.m. – State Insurance Company Ltd. Panorama, Antigua Recreation Ground.

August 4: 8 p.m. – Apua Inet Party Monarch at Antigua Recreation Ground.

August 5: 3-10 a.m. – Welcome to St. John’s, St. John’s

August 5: 2 p.m. – Carnival Monday, St. John’s,

August 6: 12 a.m. – Parade of the Bands, St. John’s,

August 6: 7-10 p.m. – Last lap at St. John’s

The Tourism Authority of Antigua and Barbuda has extended an open invitation to all the visitors to celebrate the growth of artistic and cultural talent of Antigua, including music, Steelband, and calypso. It is a fusion of Antigua’s traditional and modern cultures which sounds very relaxing. The event not only attracts visitors, but it will also help to showcase the cultural and natural beauty of the country.