Caribbean Airlines announces travel tips to travel between Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2024

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the requirements for the passengers travelling between Trinidad and Tobago for a direct flight during the Carnival 2024. The travel tips were aimed to ensure a smooth journey between the two islands during the festive season.

The tips will also help in avoiding the rush during the peak hours and provide seamless options for travel at Tobago Carnival. The passengers who will travel from abroad and arrive at Trinidad will be accommodated by Caribbean Airlines for the festival in Tobago.

According to the requirements, all passengers who are 16 and over must present a valid form of ID at check in and they have to arrive early for check-in. They will have to arrive at the airport for at least two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time. The check-in for all flights will be closed one hour before departure.

Caribbean Airlines added that the baggage drop off for web checked passengers will be closed one hour before the departure of the flight from Trinidad to Tobago. Web checked passengers may scan their mobile boarding pass at AATT check points at the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports.

Only non-flammable aerosols in quantities no more than 3 oz are allowed in checked and hand luggage through the Domestic Terminal. The travellers are asked to verify their acceptable items which may be transported on their person or in their checked luggage.

Tobago Carnival 2024

The carnival in Tobago will be kickstarted on Wednesday with exciting activities and enthusiastic events. For the four days, the events will feature the battle for the Soca Titans crown, the rhythmic sounds of calypso and steelpan, and the vibrant energy of Dutty J’ouvert. In addition to that, the dazzling Parade of Bands and other festivals including Night Mas, and Calypso Monarch will be taking place during the carnival.

Further, the month of October will be filled with colourful decoration and other cultural showcases of the vibrant skills and crafts of the citizens of Tobago. The Blue Food Festival, Hush Cooler Event, Total local Night and the Hideout Carnival will entertain the audience while providing them with a platform to showcase the talents and skills of the local community.

Monarch of Mas and Tequila Sunrise will also shed light on the vibrancy of the local cuisine of Tobago and the travellers will be given a chance to explore new varieties of the local food and music.





