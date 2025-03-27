Historic First: Antiguan Woman Latesha Azille joins Delta Air Lines as Pilot

The event in Atlanta took place as the Airline’s 100th anniversary and Women’s history Month celebrations.

Latesha Latoya Azille of Antigua has made history as the first Antiguan woman to be appointed as a pilot for Delta Air Lines. She was honoured and welcomed by the Delta Airlines through a special ceremony held at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta on 19th March 2025.

The event in Atlanta took place as the Airline’s 100th anniversary and Women’s history Month celebrations.

Azille, who is a graduate from University of West Indies began her career in aviation in 2016. She first operated in LIAT, Antigua’s regional airline and later started working with World Atlantic Airlines. She continued to excel as a pilot, upgrading through the ranks, despite the challenges she faced including a “No Operation” term in COVID-19.

Azille calls her success as a result of years of hard work, and education that she attained from Antigua. She pursued her studies at Foundation Mixed School, Antigua Girls High School, and Antigua State College. She then attended University of West Indies, cave hill campus in Barbados.

Before entering the world of aviation, she also worked as a CSR at a commercial bank in Antigua. She then left for a flight school in Miami in 2013, in just six months she got her licenses and officially launched her career.

Following this momentous achievement, she has positioned herself as a mentor to upcoming generation of females across Caribbean to follow their dreams and accomplish their goals.

Antiguans and her fellows are congratulating her well on social media wishing her even more success in future.

A user named Roderick Carr wrote, "Lovely Latesha keep on Climbing, I Take this girl to School When She Was a little Girl I am so proud of you U go girl.”

Another user wrote, “You go girl let God almighty be your guide blessings.”

Another user named Judy L Thomas wrote, “Well done young lady proud of you. May you achieve more success and continue to represent Antigua in the global world.”