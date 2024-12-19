Barbuda International Airport records nearly 100 passenger flights in 2 months

Antigua and Barbuda: The passenger flights that landed at newly opened Barbuda International Airport have nearly reached the mark of 100 in just two months. A total of 99 flights touched the established runway in October and November 2024.

In October 2024, a total of 45 passenger flights landed at Barbuda International Airport, marking a remarkable opening for the airport. On the other hand, the arrival of the flights increased in November 2024 with an arrival of 54 flights, enhancing the airlift sector for the island nation.

Aircraft at Barbuda International Airport

Several aircraft from different fleets have landed in Barbuda International Airport over the period of two months. These include LIAT ERJ 145 and the ATR 46, providing a boost to the airlift sector with the arrival of a great influx of the passengers in the small island nation.

The larger aircraft from the fleet of ERJ175 and Embraer E-170 with a capacity to carry over 70 passengers also landed in Barbuda International Airport. Notably, the airport consists of state-of-the-art facilities with a touch of modern amenities and local offerings. The runway is 6,100 feet in length which is specifically designed for a larger variety of aircraft, aiming to gain access to new routes and connections.

The world-class operations of the airport have attracted distinguished airlines for the regular and non-stop service from across the globe.

The airport was opened on October 3, 2024, and became the first international airport to be opened in the Caribbean region over the period of decade. Being a small and sister island, the airport has remained a groundbreaking transformation for Barbuda, enhancing economic conditions and benefits for the locals.

During the construction phase, the airport offered numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities and jobs to the locals in different sectors. It has made the tourism sector flourish in Barbuda by welcoming a huge influx of tourists in the first two months of its opening.

It will also create more jobs with the opening in the sectors such as immigration and customs officers, airport operators and other staff that are required in the operations of the airport and handling of the tourists.