Alice TV show fame, Linda Lavin dies due to Lung Cancer

Sitcom icon Linda Lavin, known for Alice and Barney Miller, has died at the age of 87 after suffering from Lung Cancer at Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Linda was diagnosed with Lung Cancer just recently and was undergoing treatment for the same. She was recently spotted at the premiere of No-Good Deed on December 4th, 2024. The actress was still working in the industry, after being diagnosed with cancer.

She was actively filming episodes of Mid-Century Modern, starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham.

Lavin became a worldwide sensation for her role in ‘Alice’ a famous sitcom of mid 70s, in which she played the role of Alice Hyatt, a paper hat wearing waitress. The sitcom was her most successful project in Hollywood, and just after its release she became one of the most popular characters from the series.

She then featured in many other sitcom projects including Room for Two, Sean Saves the World and more. She made her way into movies as well including Wanderlust, Manhattan Night, Broadway and more.

Following her death, netizens are expressing grief for her demise, remembering her legacy. Roni Perlut, stated that she worked with her and was extremely talented, “I worked with her in the first National company of “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever.” She was extremely talented and always made us laugh. She had the best “gams” in show biz. R.I.P. Linda.”

Another user named Kathryn remembered her for her iconic role in Alice as she wrote her condolences, “I watched Alice with my dad when I was a kid. I loved her character's spirit and strength. She made me think that no matter what happens when I get older, I can be strong just like her. Prayers for Lindas family and for those of us who grew up watching her.”

Kari Dodson thanked the actress for giving them some lasting memories. “Thanks for the memories and teachings. Linda was an icon and legend. A talent of communication and empathy. Her eyebrow could move and an entire sentence was “spoken”. She could tilt her lip, and the emotion conveyed told you how her character felt. She spoke life into a script with authenticity. She will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by those who knew her.” the user wrote.