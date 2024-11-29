Jim Himes urges to end political violence after bomb threat

The representatives from Connecticut emphasized that political violence should not be entertained in the country, noting that holiday season is the time for peace and civility.

Thanksgiving turned chaotic after Democratic United States Lawmakers including Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and John Larson revealed that they have received bomb threats at their homes.

The political leaders stated the incident in their addresses on the Thanksgiving Day where they discussed the heightened concerns of political violence.

The leaders highlighted that following the bomb threats, proper investigations were made, however no explosive device was found from their homes.

Jim Himes, the top intelligence committee democrat in his statement noted that he was celebrating the holiday season with his family, until he was notified of a bomb threat at his home.

He said that a thorough investigation by the Capitol Police and Greenwich, Stamford Police departments made him and his family relieved from the threat.

While these leaders made the announcement public of the bomb threats, reports are that several other ministers from the newly elected President Donald Trump’s cabinet also received such threats this week.

Police officials made all the necessary investigations for all the representatives; however no credible information or threat was found from the same.

This is to be noted that the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump recently picked out his cabinet after beating Kamala Harris of Democratic party in the US elections.

Notably, the US has been facing political violence since a while now, as President Trump was shot during his election campaign.

This shooting attack was nearly fatal for President Trump as the bullet ripped off one of his ears. Immediately after the incident Trump was moved to safety.

This news made headlines during those times as many questioned the safety of the political leader and the public. Netizens called that if a leader like Trump is not safe in US, how they could expect their own safety.