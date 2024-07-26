Antigua and Barbuda: Luxury unfolds as executive lounge renovates at VC Bird Airport  

Luxurious executive lounge unveils at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda. The lounge is all set to provide extraordinary facilities to the travellers offering them a peaceful time there.

Antigua and Barbuda: The VC Bird International Airport has introduced a completely new and unimagined comfort with a unique blend of luxury in the executive lounge of the airport. The newly developed lounge will provide the travellers an opportunity to relax at ease during their final moments in Antigua and Barbuda.

The executive lounge which was first opened in 2015 experienced very few travellers back then. However, the newly developed airport now is set to provide an unparalleled travel experience to thousands of travellers every month providing them with the best possible facilities.

The newly designed lounge at the airport has been built considering a refreshing and stylish makeover with earthy colours providing it with a peaceful and relaxing environment. The lounge is now all set to leave a lasting and memorable impression on the travellers with its soothing experience.

The outer deck of the lounge sets out to be a uniquely designed feature, which is impossible to find in any airport across the region. The design is a benchmark for luxury travel experience in the Caribbean.

The deck is unique for providing the guests with a glimpse of the Jumby Bay Island, Turquoise waters, and lush green landscaping. The guests can delve into the sunlight during day time and experience starry night with moonlight while also witnessing planes take-off at their site.

Stacy Cabrall, the member of the management capacity of the faculty, is the person behind the majestic transformation as she led the design with her creative designer ideas and direction. Stacy also mentioned the great support she received from the members of the staff throughout the entire project.

“Everyone has the opportunity to experience our extremely affordable executive lounge, and we take great delight in making every guest feel like royalty. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to enjoy our first-rate services. “We are constantly striving to exceed expectations, from the welcoming smile to the attentive and personal care and now the world-class ambience,” Cabrall stated.

This is to be noted that the newly developed Executive lounge can be accessed by the residents of Antigua and Barbuda as well. The new developed lounge will be offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages along with both cold and hot appetizers.

Cabrall stated that their British Airways and Virgin Airways clients have been stellar and were among the very first in line to access the services.

The Executive Lounge is popular among affluent visitors, including members of luxury loyalty cards such as Diners Club, Priority Pass, Lounge Key, and the new Dragon Pass, which has increased in popularity in the UK and Canada. The lounge, however will still be accessible without any of these cards to all the passengers. They will just need to call at 1-268-484-1308 or email at execlounge@abairportauthority.com.